PINKHAM’S GRANT — N.H. Fish & Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of a female hiker who was suffering from exhaustion and other possible unknown medical conditions on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail about 8 p.m. Thursday.
The hiker identified as Charlene Schroeder, 74, of Lacrosse, Wisc. was descending via Tuckerman Ravine Trail when she became too exhausted to continue. This incident took place approximately .4 miles from the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center (PNVC). Members of Schroeder’s hiking party reported the incident to PNVC and relayed their concern that it might be more severe.
