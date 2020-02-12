Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A multi-generational photo and story exhibit, is at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum through Feb. 29 on the impacts of racism. Today, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a reception and panel discussion. The public is invited for the talk and for light refreshments.
It’s an occasion for people of color to tell their stories and convey the impact of racism on individual lives in Vermont. A program of the Root Social Justice Center, the I am Vermont Too photo/story project has traveled throughout the state. Photos and stories of local residents will be included for the Northeast Kingdom exhibit.
