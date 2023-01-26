This story will be updated.

Leading up to his departure as Caledonia County Sheriff, Dean Shatney gave bonuses totaling over $400,000 to himself and department staff.

Exiting Caledonia Sheriff Gives Himself, Staff $400,000 In Bonuses
The chart reflects the distribution of bonuses to 16 Caledonia County Sheriff's Department employees. Among them is a bonus for Sheriff Shatney who authorized the payouts.
