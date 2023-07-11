Expanded Select Board Holds First Meeting

LYNDON — The new five-member Select Board held its organizational meeting on Monday.
Susan Mills and Christopher Hunter were appointed to the board, which expanded from three members under the town-village merger that took effect July 1.
Mills and Hunter join sitting members Chris Thompson, Nancy Blankenship and Kermit Fisher.
Thompson was re-elected chair; Mills was named vice chair.
According to the merger plan, all five seats will go to election in March: Two for 3-year terms, two for 2-year terms, and one for a 1-year term.
After that, all seats will be three-year terms.
In the future, the board will meet on the first and third Monday of each month.
Mills and Hunter were former members of the Village Trustees, which was dissolved as part of the merger.
Under the merger plan, two trustees were appointed to the expanded Select Board and the others (Doug Conly, Heather McPhee and Sean Cousino) will form a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
They were sworn in Monday and the first LED Commissioners meeting date is pending.
The Town of Lyndon-Village of Lyndonville merger became official on June 19 when Gov. Phil Scott signed the enabling legislation, House Bill 490.
A nine-member Merger Steering Committee last year concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26, 2022, voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
Already, the merger has combined the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department will be funded through a unified tax rate, resulting in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
By doing so, everyone within the Town of Lyndon will be paying the same rate for highway services.
For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers will pay approximately $189 more and village taxpayers will pay approximately $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Voters will determine if the unified tax rate takes effect in 2024 or is phased in over three years.
Town and village budgets will not merge until Jan. 1, 2024.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.