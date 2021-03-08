WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — Three experienced hikers set out on Saturday at 7:15 a.m. to hike in the White Mountain National Forest.
Their objectives? The Tripyramids, Whiteface and Passaconaway.
The three had mountaineering snowshoes, crampons, ice axes, sleeping bags and pads, emergency layers, a stove, a length of rope and a bivy bag, according to Eric Robbie, one of the party. All three are winter hiking leaders with the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Needless to say, they were prepared and experienced.
However, near the summit of South Tripyramid, hiker Robert Zoletti lost his footing while starting to descend the Kate Sleeper trail in mountaineering snowshoes.
Zoletti, 69, slid approximately 100 feet, injuring his lower leg around 11:15 a.m.
“It was a complete accident that could happen to any of us,” wrote Robbie of the incident in a public Facebook post he shared in “The 4,000 Footer Club-Climbing and Hiking in New Hampshire” group. His post began “this story is going to make it on here one way or another, so might as well be me” and included N.H. Fish and Game’s press release on the incident.
Robbie and the third companion descended safely to Zoletti using ice axes. Upon realizing Zoletti could not bear weight on his leg, they called 9-1-1 to start the rescue process.
“It takes time for Fish and Game to organize a rescue team, so placing a call as soon as possible is very helpful to them,” Robbie said in an email with the Caledonian. “I can understand a person having some hesitancy in making the call, but doing so is the start of a process and a conversation about the need for a rescue.”
After discussing their options and abilities, the group was able to descend the rest of the slide to a flat area by “kicking steps” into the snow for their injured companion to use.
“We knew we were in a precarious position on the slide and that a rescue from there would have been very challenging, as well as time-consuming,” Robbie told the Caledonian. “It’s important to rationally evaluate the totality of the circumstances and make informed decisions to benefit everyone, including the SAR group that is coming to rescue you.”
“There’s no sense in turning a single injury into multiple injuries,” Robbie said.
Once they reached a flat spot at the slide’s base, the group layered up, laid out sleeping pads and got Zoletti into a sleeping bag and bivy bag to wait for help.
“Fish and Game maintained communication and repeatedly checked in on our group, both for evaluation of the patient but also for evaluation of the situation and assessment of resource needs (how many to send out, what gear to bring, etc.),” wrote Robbie.
Robbie left Zoletti in the care of their companion to break trail and lead rescuers from N.H. Fish and Game and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue (Pemi Valley SAR) back to the scene.
On their way back, Robbie and the rescue team happened across another hiker who appeared to be wearing sneakers, had no traction, and, though he had somehow descended the same trail safely, had missed Zoletti and his companion laying on the trail.
“We left him and his blaring Bluetooth speaker to continue on in ignorance,” wrote Robbie, “when we encountered another woman who descended in microspikes (she seemed to acknowledge that the descent was gnarly and there was an ongoing emergency).”
Conservation officers from Fish and Game and six volunteers from Pemi SAR evaluated Zoletti upon arrival and slid him on a rescue litter two miles toward the trailhead. There he was loaded onto a trail groomer from Waterville Valley Ski Area and carried 2.6 miles to the road where they arrived around 7:20 p.m.
According to a press release from N.H. Fish and Game, Zoletti was met at the trailhead by a family member and taken to the Lakes Region General Hospital for injury evaluation.
Robbie told the Caledonian that while the group’s experience, preparation and planning all played an important in the incident not being worse or fatal, most of the credit should be given to the search and rescue team.
“A huge thank you to Fish & Game and the Pemi SAR — volunteers that give up their own time to come to the rescue of others,” wrote Robbie, who encouraged the purchase of the voluntary “Hike Safe” card.
The card, sold by Fish and Game, supports their search and rescue efforts. It costs $25 per person or $35 per family and helps to offset the Search and Rescue fund, which typically expends about $350,000 a year.
Robbie, Zoletti, and their third companion all have a card.
Safe hiking tips, a list of essential gear, and the card can be found at hikesafe.com
Robbie, who has hiked all 67 peaks in New England above 4000 feet, said he always carries emergency gear with him during the winter and and “can’t count the number of times a passing hiker asks me ‘camping out tonight?’ because my bag appears full.”
“Nobody plans to get hurt,” he wrote. “We certainly didn’t. But you can be prepared in the event that someone does get hurt. The margin for error is so low in the winter — being immobilized can mean a night on the trail, which can mean death.”
