DERBY — Gun sales have nearly doubled at gun shops in Derby and Irasburg.
And many of those buyers are women who are first-time gun owners.
That reality has Sirena Zahn brainstorming about how best to provide gun safety training and protocols for those Northeast Kingdom women.
Zahn, leader and instructor of the NEK chapter of the Well Armed Woman, is preparing to provide online training for women who now own a firearm, but lack the knowledge about how to use it.
And hopefully, when the Derby Fish and Game Club can reopen this spring under new state guidelines, the Well Armed Woman Club will be able to welcome new members for invaluable in-person training, she said.
Gun purchases spiked when the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders took effect.
Zahn said Brien Lemois, who owns Green Mountain Sporting Goods in Derby and Irasburg, reached out to her.
He told her that of those buying guns, 60 percent are men and 40 percent women.
Of the men, 27 percent are first-time buyers.
Of the women, 35 percent are first-time buyers.
That, Zahn said, is a lot of women in need of training.
Lemois said most of the women who bought guns at this time did it for personal protection.
And as the price of some store-bought meat rises, more people may discover a desire to hunt this year, Zahn said.
Rather than be frustrated with the need to explain how to use the arms, Zahn said Lemois wanted to support the trend of people using their Second Amendment rights, but learning the limitations of buying and using guns.
That’s why he reached out, Zahn said.
Salesmen at other gun shops expressed concern that too many people were handling guns in an unsafe manner in the store, and worried they would do the same thing at home, Zahn said.
Guns are like vehicles, Zahn said.
“Driving is a deadly activity, or it has the potential to be. We follow certain safety rules,” she said.
“We can’t avoid all accidents, but a lot them are preventable. Education is the key.”
“For me, if people just knew, understood and practiced the four safety rules, this would make them so much more safe.
“Regardless if they aren’t able to hit the broad-side of a barn, as they say, if these rules are followed 100 percent of the time, you can rest assured that you will never have a negligent discharge with your firearm.
“Everyone, regardless of experience, should follow these simple rules every time they handle a firearm,” Zahn stated.
The 4 Safety Rules are:
1) “Treat all guns as if they are always loaded. Assume it’s loaded and perform a clearance check.
2) “Never let the muzzle cover anything that you are not willing to destroy. Even though you’ve checked and are sure that the gun is unloaded, that does not give you permission to be careless with it. Remember the first rule, treat all guns as if they are loaded, you should never point it toward anything that you are not prepared to destroy.
3) “Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target and you have made the decision to shoot. With all modern guns, if your finger is away from the trigger and outside of the trigger guard, your firearm will not discharge.
4) “Be sure of your target and what lies beyond it. Bullets go through – and beyond – your intended target. Also be aware of what is around your target.”
Zahn said learning how to handle firearms is just like any other activity, like driving.
“You learn facts, about how, what, why things work, how to do them correctly, and mitigate risk in order to drive as safely as you can, then you practice, a lot, and over time your motions become smoother and more efficient.
“Many if not most activities assume risk, some more than others. Using a firearm is no different in that respect,” she said.
When asked what can happen if a gun owner doesn’t know basic gun safety, Zahn was blunt.
“I’m not going to sugar coat this. Ultimately the risk of not knowing and practicing basic gun safety is death, be it yourself, a loved one, a stranger or an animal.
“There are of course unintended discharges that cause injury, ranging from very mild to severe, and some that cause property damage. They are all very serious.
“In fact, a person using a gun is responsible for every bullet that leaves his or her gun, whether it was intentional or not. Let that sink in for a moment,” Zahn said.
Learning the rules at a shooting range with other women is invaluable, said women who participated in the last gathering of the fall of 2019. The women, from experts and beginners to those who were fearful of handguns, spent as much time learning safety rules and how to handle their guns as they did practicing on the range.
Zahn is hoping that Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s more relaxed guidelines for limited social gatherings will allow for small meetings of the club at the range. She is waiting for the Fish and Game Club to reopen the range for the season in May to see how things will proceed.
It should be possible to practice and train while observing social distancing, Zahn said.
“Wearing a mask shouldn’t interfere with anything and we always wear eye and ear protection,” Zahn said, although she said there may be times when mechanical problems with arms may require an instructor to approach a newcomer to assist them.
Zahn urged new gun owners to check the Northeast Kingdom Well Armed Woman Club Facebook page for information about upcoming online training videos.
Anyone interested in joining the club or more information may reach out to Zahn by email at twawnek@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.