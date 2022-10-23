Exploding Cost Of Fireworks Leading To Local Cancellations

The exploding cost of fireworks is proving to be a real show-stopper.
There will be no summertime fireworks brightening the night sky over Joe’s Pond in 2023. The Newport Recreation Department anticipates needing to cancel the fireworks at their next Winter Festival, and Woodsville-Wells River Fourth of July planners are struggling to ensure their annual day-long Independence Day extravaganza will be customarily capped with a fireworks display next year.
The price of fireworks has risen sharply in the last year as shipping costs from China have dramatically increased. Another big increase is set for fireworks shows next year, and absorbing a second steep hike in two years is more than some organizations can handle.
Joe Hebert, president of the Joe’s Pond Association, said it cost the association $10,000 to launch the fireworks in July. It was an increase of $3,000 over the previous year. He said the Association, while concerned with the steeply-increasing cost, were prepared to endorse a fireworks display in 2023 even if it meant the cost remained as high as $10,000.
Instead, two weeks ago, the association learned that the price would be going up to $12,500 next year and that the company that does the shows, Northstar Fireworks, needed an answer soon due to concerns about staffing and the number of shows the company is capable of doing.
Another big increase and the need for the association to respond quickly to Northstar led the association to call for a yea or nay vote among Joe’s Pond property owners.
“From the roughly 230 homes on the pond we received 124 responses with the split being 73 opposed to continuing the fireworks and 51 in favor,” Hebert wrote in an email to fellow association members.
Northstar was told their services won’t be needed in 2023. It’s disappointing he said.
“Everybody is disappointed,” said Hebert. “People who voted no, they hate to end the tradition, but they understand what it is from a financial point of view.”
Records indicate that there have been annual Joe’s Pond fireworks since 1985, Hebert said. Before that there often were fireworks shows over Joe’s with the first one noted online on the Association website as 1965. They’ve always been popular, the website notes.
“There’s something about explosions and fiery bursts of color in the night sky on the Fourth of July at Joe’s Pond that’s hard to resist,” it states beneath the heading “Fireworks at Joe’s Pond.”
The fireworks displays at Joe’s Pond are funded in large part annually by the Joe’s Pond Ice Out contest.
Hebert said the association will consider bringing fireworks back in the future. “Whether this decision remains permanent will obviously depend on the cost moving forward and our ability to fund the display,” he said.
Newport City
The city of Newport usually celebrates with two fireworks shows a year: one in the winter and one on July 4th.
The price of the fireworks is expected to cost Newport the wintertime show, said Michael Brown, Director of Recreation at Newport Parks & Recreation.
The Winter Festival in Newport features several events in February at Prouty Beach and Gardner Park, including a broomball tournament, a scavenger hunt and snow and ice sculpting contests. At night, previous festivals have concluded with fireworks displays.
“At the moment we are in the budget-building process and are planning on cutting down to just the 4th of July show,” Brown said in an email.
He said that organizers haven’t completely given up on the idea of a winter 2023 show, but it will depend on whether funding support through sponsorship becomes available.
“We are hoping to find a sponsor for the Winterfest show, fingers crossed we can still continue with that,” he said in an email.
Woodsville-Wells River
Fireworks bursting in the sky at the border of Woodsville, N.H. and Wells River is an annual tradition that faces a challenge in whether it will happen next summer.
Gary Scruton, president of the Woodsville Wells River 4th of July Committee, said the usual July 4th fireworks company, Hells Gate, no longer exists. The owner reportedly retired.
The search for a new company has not yet been successful. Scrutton contacted Northstar and found out the same thing the Joe’s Pond Association did, the cost of $12,500 is prohibitively expensive.
“That $12,500 is close to half of our annual budget,” Scruton said.
The search is ongoing for a fireworks display company that the event planners believe they can afford.
The Woodsville-Wells River 4th of July Celebration lasts all day and includes the largest parade in the region and events that last throughout the day, including a midway and live music.
