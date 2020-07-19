Grafton County Conservation District (GCCD) is venturing into the world of virtual webinars with assistance from Heather Bryant, N.H. Extension Fruit and Vegetable Production specialist, and Stacey Cooper, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Soil conservationist.
On Thursday, July 23, GCCD will offer a webinar Exploring Winter Production in High Tunnels in the North Country from 1-2:30 p.m. The challenges of 2020 have generated new interest in locally grown food and supporting local agriculture.
With a season-extending high tunnel, many vegetables can be grown throughout the winter. It all starts with good information and a good plan. Heather and Stacey will discuss preparation, plant selection, starting seedlings, transplanting, row covers and tools. Heather will share the results of an overwintering trial conducted in low tunnels. There will be plenty of time for discussion, questions and where to find assistance.
Registration is required. Email Pam at: pamela.gilbert@nh.nacdnet.net or call 603-353-4652, ext. 103 and leave your email address for registration link. You can also find the registration link and handouts on the GCCD website Calendar page: https://graftonccd.org/calendar/
