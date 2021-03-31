Explosion Wakes Occupant Ahead Of Sheffield House Fire

Significant fire damage was done to this home on Mountain View Drive in Sheffield on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

SHEFFIELD — The sound of a small explosion woke the occupant of a home on Mountain View Drive Tuesday in time to get everyone out of the house as fire spread from a bedroom closet into the bedroom.

Firefighters from the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to the home at 73 Mountain View Dr. Minutes later Lyndonville and Sutton firefighters were called for assistance.

The fire departments were able to contain the fire to the bedroom that the fire originated in. The remainder of the house received significant heat and smoke damage.

To assist with determining the fire’s cause, Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Chief Shane Lanpher requested the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

A report from Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell notes that a female occupant in the residence was awoken by the sound of what was described as a small explosion. She then saw smoke and alerted others in the house; all occupants safely exited the house.

An investigation concluded that the fire originated in the bedroom closet. It was sparked by an electrical issue.

“This fire is not considered suspicious,” Angell noted.

He also reported that absence of working smoke detectors in the house.

“[If] this fire had occurred at night when everyone was asleep the outcome could have been tragic,” stated Angell.

The property is owned by Mark Nurenbergh and is rented by Julie Rivers.

Angell noted in his report a reminder to everyone about the importance of working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

