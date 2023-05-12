ST. JOHNSBURY — The conversion of Caplan’s Army Store into a downtown express health care clinic continues, and owner Northern Counties Health Care plans an August opening.

What was a wide open floor space on which to shelve, stack and hang merchandise in the long-time Caplan’s footwear and clothing store is now a series of walled-off spaces forming offices, exam rooms and a waiting room.

