Express Care Clinic Relocating To Caplan’s
Buy Now

At left is the current downtown St. Johnsbury location of Northern Counties Health Care's Express Care office on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. NCHC, which owns the Caplan's Army Store building on Railroad Street, will be relocating their health care office to the Caplan's building in 2023. (Photos by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The former home of Caplan’s Army Store will have a new tenant next year as the building’s owner, Northern Counties Health Care, is relocating its express walk-in health care clinic there.

Thirteen months after purchasing the former clothing and footwear retail store near the intersection of Railroad and Portland streets, NCHC announced the plan to move its clinic from its current leased space at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street into the Caplan’s building.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments