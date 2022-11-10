Express Care Clinic Relocating To Caplan’s

ST. JOHNSBURY — The former home of Caplan’s Army Store will have a new tenant next year as the building’s owner, Northern Counties Health Care, is relocating its express walk-in health care clinic there.
Thirteen months after purchasing the former clothing and footwear retail store near the intersection of Railroad and Portland streets, NCHC announced the plan to move its clinic from its current leased space at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street into the Caplan’s building.
Together with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, NCHC has been operating the express care clinic in its current spot for less than two years. Its opening at the end of November 2020 followed an extensive renovation of the space within the large corner building owned by Al Bulay that also houses Star Theatre.
The space is nice, said Chris Towne, Chief Strategy Officer at NCHC, but they’ve found it’s not big enough. With the move to Caplan’s, clinic space will nearly double from 1,200 sq. ft. to about 2,300 sq. ft.
“We’re relocating to better serve the community,” he said. The redesign of the open floor space at Caplan’s will allow for a much larger waiting room than what is available now. Plans also call for the utilization of about 900 sq. ft. of the building space for use by a community entity.
“We want to learn and grow with our community, and keeping some of the building open provides us with a platform to collaborate with our community,” said Towne.
The transformation of the Caplan’s building will be focused on the interior, he said, with the exterior remaining largely unchanged in keeping with its decades-long history as the Caplan’s store.
“We’re moving into a building that we own and are creating a better patient and staff experience,” Towne said.
The investment into the building to use as an express care clinic will be about $650,000, he said, and NCHC is hoping to have the clinic ready for use in the summer of 2023. The building was purchased from Caplan’s owner Dave Caplan in October 2021 for $237,500.
When NCHC bought the Caplan’s building last year, officials said they would take some time and seek input before deciding how to utilize the space. NCHC has multiple medical and dental locations in the Northeast Kingdom including Concord, Danville, Hardwick, Island Pond, Orleans and St. Johnsbury.
In the second year of operating in the Eastern Avenue location, NCHC determined Caplan’s would be a better fit.
“The demand by the community has really outgrown the (current) space,” Towne said. It’s being used exactly how NCHC and NVRH envisioned it would be. People are going there because the clinic is open more conveniently for their schedules. They’re going there with health needs that don’t require a trip - and bigger expense - to the hospital’s emergency department. Towne also said that visitors to the area are also taking advantage of the express clinic.
The downtown location is also important, Towne said, as people who live and work downtown can walk to the clinic.
“Caplan’s is an ideal space for Northern Express Care – St. Johnsbury,” said Dan Sherman, NCHC Director of Primary Care in a press release from NCHC. “Being downtown provides a convenient walk-in option for people seeking care. The Caplan’s building allows us to stay downtown and provides the additional space needed to continue providing high-quality care, with an improved patient and staff experience.”
NCHC pointed out that another feature honoring the store’s long history will be included in the redesign. There will be a recognition of Gary Ely’s connection to the business. He worked for nearly 70 years at the store. When it closed on Dec. 31, 2020, Ely, who died in August at 85, couldn’t stay away so he continued to go to the store and sit and visit with people. Even after NCHC bought the building, Ely was allowed and encouraged to continue his routine.
