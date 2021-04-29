Extended Fire Clean-Up Process Delaying Residents’ Return To Canterbury Inn

ST. JOHNSBURY — Canterbury Inn residents displaced by a fire late Sunday night still aren’t home.
Owner Eric Bach said on Monday afternoon that he believed the 27 people who were evacuated from the Cherry Street assistant living facility would be able to return on Wednesday.
They didn’t, and Bach was unable to say on Thursday when they will go back. All but a couple of the residents who are staying with family nearby are being housed at the Comfort Inn on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury.
Nearly all of the residents in the Canterbury were asleep when the smoke detectors sounded about 11:35 p.m. on Sunday. The first St. Johnsbury firefighters arrived soon after and discovered smoke coming from the basement. A frequently rehearsed evacuation plan was already in place, with residents being roused and escorted to the Universalist Church across the street.
The fire was contained to a laundry room by a functioning fire sprinkler system. Firefighters used a water can fire extinguisher to put the fire out. A gas-fired clothes dryer appears to be where the fire originated.
A report by the Department of Public Safety - Division of Fire Safety notes that systems in place at the Canterbury Inn limited the damage and worked to keep people safe. Bach send one resident fell during the evacuation by suffered only a minor scrape.
The state fire investigator noted that the building’s fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems did their jobs. “In addition, the building’s fire exit stairs were properly protected by self-closing and self-latching doors, which are designed to release upon activation of the building’s fire alarm system,” noted the report. “These doors, when closed, protect the exit stairs from smoke and fire to allow safe evacuation of individuals from the upper levels.”
The report also generally advises that all gas-fired clothes dryers be evaluated by a properly licensed gas technician.
Bach said the drying appliances are on a weekly cleaning schedule. He said officials don’t believe the fire was the cause of any faulty system that Canterbury staff should have been aware of.
“Nothing on our end was out of whack,” he said.
As for the delay in returning, Bach said, “The smoke damage and water damage was a little heavier than we had anticipated.” He also said working with the insurance company has meant a slower and more deliberative process.
“There are processes we weren’t allowed to do as quickly as we wanted,” he said.
He credited Cleanway Services for the work they have been doing on clean-up at Canterbury since the morning after the fire.
Bach also said the Comfort Inn is making life for the residents as comfortable as possible.
“The Comfort Inn has been amazing, but as wonderful as it is, it’s not our home,” he said.
The residents were moved to the Comfort Inn early Monday after briefly staying in the sanctuary of the Universalist Church. The church is the designated evacuation space for the facility.
For the most part, Bach said, the residents have handled the upheaval well.
“It’s been a little scary for some folks, and in general it’s been very stressful,” he said. Canterbury staff have been spending time with residents at the Comfort Inn to help comfort and reassure them.
Bach sends out a daily email to family members of the residents to keep them updated, but one thing he can’t yet communicate is when everyone will be returning to their Canterbury home.
