The Orleans County Annual Life Chain will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. in Newport, at 100 Main St., next to the Emory Hebard State Office Building. Organizers call Life Chain “the largest peaceful, prayerful, pro-life, public witness in the world.” More than 2,000 cities across North America are expected to participate for this 33rd annual prayer witness. Attendees will follow social distancing and wear masks.
“This is an international hour of prayer for the nation and a peaceful, legal and compassionate public witness on behalf of the unborn at risk of abortion,” noted organizers.
