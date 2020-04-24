Extra Precautions Taken At Grafton County Nursing Home; Two Test Positive For COVID-19

The Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill is taking extra precautions in one wing of the home after two people, a resident and a traveling nurse, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Although other non-county nursing homes in New Hampshire have had positive cases, to date the only county nursing home in New Hampshire to have a positive case is in Grafton County.
Some good news came late Thursday evening, however, when the results from the 32 residents who also live in the particular wing came back negative, Craig Labore, administrator for the Grafton County Nursing Home, said Friday morning.
The results of an additional test of a single resident taken on Thursday morning came back Friday evening, and it was also negative, making for a total of 33 negatives.
The test-positive resident is now isolating within the nursing home.
“Based on my understanding, both are doing well,” Labore said of the resident and the nurse.
While it is not 100-percent certain how the transmission occurred, he said it appears to have come from the nurse, who was the only staff person to test positive who worked in that particular wing of the unit.
“The nurse did begin working in our building on April 13, participating in a classroom orientation, and the next day, April 14, working the day shift in the affected unit, in more of a shadowing role working alongside one of our nurses, then working 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. April 15, again in a shadowing role,” said Labore. “We assume because of the positive results that came from that resident, that it came from that individual, but we can’t say with 100-percent certainty because of widespread community transmission.”
Prior to coming to the Grafton County Nursing Home, the nurse who came from out of state had not worked at any other place since March 13, he said
She was sent home at the end of last week after the temperature screening that has been implemented for all Grafton County Nursing Home staff members indicated a higher than normal temperature.
She was then tested after developing other COVID-related symptoms, and the positive test results came back earlier this week.
Because the nurse worked in only one unit of the nursing home, the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services did not require testing of residents in the other wings, with such testing only required if a resident develops symptoms similar to the coronavirus, said Labore.
The Grafton County Nursing Home has a current total population of 117 residents and a total of about 250 staff members.
Since March 12, outside visitation to the nursing home has been suspended to protect the elderly residents, the population most vulnerable to severe effects of the coronavirus.
Inside, staff members have been required to wear surgical masks.
Since the two positive cases this week, staff in the particular nursing wing that was impacted are taking what is called “droplet” precautions and outfitting themselves with gowns, gloves, masks, and safety glasses for eye protection, said Labore.
“Normally, had an issue not developed, the staff wear surgical masks,” he said. “The droplet precaution is when you have that positive or suspected case and then the staff step up their personal protective equipment to that next phase. It is just in that wing.”
Those are guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, he said.
“The New Hampshire Public Health Department certainly recommends following those guidelines, and that’s what they operate under, too,” said Labore.
Most the non-county nursing homes with positive cases are in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, he said.
On Thursday, Labore participated in a public health teleconference call in which Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said as New Hampshire continues to improve testing capacity there will be more positive cases.
“It reflects the state’s ability to better test and get results quicker and it also reflects the community spread of the virus throughout the state,” he said.
At the Grafton County Nursing Home, the same safety systems in place will continue, and the home, like all nursing homes across the state, will continue to communicate with the state health department for updates and guidance, said Labore.
