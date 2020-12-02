NEWPORT CITY - A Hartford, Conn., man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to possessing an “extraordinary” amount of fentanyl in the unraveling case of a shooting in Newport City that a judge said is “straight out of the movies.”

A dispute among alleged drug dealers from Hartford, Conn., led to the shooting Monday in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot of one alleged dealer, followed by a hostage-taking as others tried to find his stash of drugs and money in a West Main Street home and then a high-speed pursuit leading to arrests in Orleans.

