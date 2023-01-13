An Extreme Risk Protection order was issued by the court last week prohibiting an East Hardwick man from possessing firearms for two years.
Superior Court Judge Michael R. Kainen granted the temporary protection order against Michael Edward McCuen, 36, on Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul.
McCuen has now been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit at his home early Tuesday morning.
McCuen, who may have mental health issues, is now being held without bail and subject to a court-ordered mental health evaluation.
On Wednesday, Judge Kainen issued the final Extreme Risk Protection order following a hearing based on an affidavit filed by Hardwick Police.
On Jan. 5, the alleged victim in the assault case told police that McCuen had been “acting different” over the past few days.
“(The alleged victim) advised Michael has been looking out the window saying, ‘I’m going to kill you’ and making gun forms with his hand,” wrote Hardwick Police Sgt. Steven Mitchell in his report. “(She) advised she’s unsure who he’s going to kill. (She) said Michael has been off his medications and that he was wearing a mask around the house the other day.”
But another incident reported by Sgt. Mitchell seems to clarify the situation.
“(The alleged victim) advised that Michael broke the bathroom door while she was in there,” wrote Sgt. Mitchell. “That when he broke into the bathroom while she was in there, he pointed at (her) with his forefinger with his thumb up, as if a gun. (She) said Michael said at that time he would kill her.”
Police said McCuen had three guns in his possession - a shotgun, a muzzleloader and a handgun which have now been confiscated by Hardwick Police.
Sources say police negotiated with McCuen for hours starting on Monday in an effort to get him to exit his residence located at 1619 Vermont Route 16. McCuen was eventually taken into custody by state police just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
McCuen was then charged by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office with 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault.
McCuen is accused of assaulting a pregnant 33-year-old woman by pushing, kicking and hitting her in the back of the head after threatening to kill her.
