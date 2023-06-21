A Canaan man accused of trying to gouge the eyes out of a 30-year-old woman was convicted by plea agreement and sentenced to serve 7-15 years in prison on Tuesday.
Scott Barr, 32, will also have to pay $1,029 in court surcharges and will be on probation until further order of the court after he is released.
“It was a very serious assault,” said Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi, who prosecuted the case. “He also will be required to successfully participate in substance use and mental health programming, either in jail or when released back to the community, or both. If he violates his conditions of probation, he faces a sentence of up to 15 to serve.”
Judge Justin P. Jiron, who approved the plea agreement in Essex Superior Court, was also a bit shocked by Barr’s actions.
“It’s a seven year sentence and I also have to say it’s warranted,” said Judge Jiron. “After reviewing the affidavit of probable cause, and the exhibits from the hold-without-bail hearing, I was struck by the substantial injuries (the victim) suffered. I would be remiss if I didn’t comment on the fact it was a very serious, serious, assault. And there’s no getting around that. No person should have to endure that.”
Essex Superior Court
Barr, who was represented by Burlington defense attorney Jessica Burke, is now serving his sentence at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Barr told the court that he was planning to move to Kentucky after he is released.
“Mr. Barr indicated in court Tuesday that when released from custody, he plans to move to Kentucky, where he has family members,” said State’s Attorney Illuzzi. “His probation likely will be supervised by the Kentucky Department of Corrections.”
Barr was facing a possible life sentence on charges of felony 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and felony “maiming” for allegedly beating the woman with a box fan, head-butting her face, strangling her and attempting to gouge her eyes out with his fingers.
But the plea agreement modified the maiming charge down to unlawful restraint. The aggravated domestic assault charge remained in place, along with five charges of violating conditions of release.
At his arraignment in 2021, the court ordered Barr held without bail and set conditions that he “NOT have contact with” the alleged victim in person, by writing, telephone, e-mail or through a third person whether he is in jail or not.
But according to an affidavit filed by Essex County Deputy Sheriff Matthew Thomas, Barr was heard on recorded jailhouse calls talking to the alleged victim and attempting to manipulate her which resulted in the violations of conditions of release.
Vermont State Police were called to 355 Route 253 in Canaan at 12:14 a.m. in August of 2021 after receiving a report that Barr had assaulted the alleged victim so severely she could no longer see.
Family members told investigators that after the assault, the alleged victim’s eyes were swollen shut and “gushing blood,” according to the police report.
The alleged victim told police that the assault began as she and Barr were arguing and that he started by strangling her from behind with one arm and covering her mouth so she couldn’t breathe until she almost lost consciousness.
Then came the alleged maiming incident with Barr digging his finger inside her left eye socket.
“He put his finger behind my eyeball and he pulled and tried to do the other one but couldn’t,” said the alleged victim, according to police.
