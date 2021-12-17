A Northeast Kingdom effort that garners widespread attention is celebrating 40 years.
This month marks the 40th anniversary of the first Eye on the Sky weather forecast produced by the weather team at Fairbanks Museum and broadcast on Vermont Public Radio.
While weather observations and forecasting had been features of the museum for far longer, as in the museum has weather records stretching back to the mid-1800s, it was in December 1981 that the museum’s forecasting reached such a wide audience on VPR.
Meteorologist Steve Maleski recorded that first fateful forecast and remains a part-time member of the weather team. The other longtime meteorologist is Mark Breen, who Maleski recruited a couple months later in early 1982.
“I just happened to be at the right place at the right time,” recalled Maleski in an interview this week. “I had just come out of the Lyndon State College meteorology program and had been hired by the museum.”
Maleski recalled an early meeting when the deal was struck between the museum’s director William Brown and VPR founder and CEO Ray Dilley, who was from St. Johnsbury and had been a junior curator at Fairbanks.
“I just sat there dumb and happy at the table while those two guys worked out all the business details,” said Maleski. But it was then up to Maleski to record the forecasts for the large and geographically diverse audience.
“They just said, ‘Fill at least 5 minutes,’” said Maleski, which seemed like a long time for a forecast but turned out to be just enough to provide meaningful detail from listeners ranging from Montreal and the Eastern Townships down to northern Massachusetts and from New Hampshire to eastern New York.
One thing they incorporated into their Eye on the Sky broadcasts was how weather intersected with other topics beyond just the mere weather details like astronomical and general nature information.
Maleski said he would handwrite his early scripts and record the forecasts over a crackly phone connection before dawn in an empty, and sometimes eerie, museum.
While he doesn’t remember what the exact forecast was on day 1, both Maleski and Breen, who was a student in the LSC meteorology program at the time, both remember December 1981 as being very snowy, so the early days of Eye on the Sky likely would have been forecast several heavy snowstorms.
“I was really nervous. I was in my mid-20s and I’d never done anything like this before,” said Maleski. “I had in my mind that I was talking to hundreds of thousands of people and I remember it took me a couple of takes, even just holding a phone and recording it, I wasn’t even talking live, my knees were knocking together under the table.”
Shortly after the show began, Maleski was hired by the Weather Channel and moved to Atlanta for a few years before deciding the Northeast Kingdom was where he wanted to be and returned to the museum. Before leaving, though, he recruited Breen to take over the forecasting at the museum while he finished his degree at LSC.
Breen helped shape the format and scope of the broadcasts as they evolved over the years and after Maleski’s return a few years later the two have been mainstays on the airways with Eye on the Sky for decades.
“Because there was this open-ended how much time do you fill, I ended up at one point I think with an 8-minute broadcast,” said Breen, who added more detail, ancillary information and various focused forecasts, like one for farm and gardening, recreational and others. These days they are recording nearly as much material but it is broken into separate pieces that air at different times throughout the day.
Breen said one of the challenges has been forecasting for such a wide area. “The weather in Montreal on many days can be completely different than what’s going on in Massachusetts … To put that into something that makes sense for everybody that is listening, that is one of the biggest challenges,” said Breen.
“Particularly in spring, there have been days where putting it all in one forecast sounds crazy,” added Maleski. “Because it could be snowing and sleeting in Montreal and Sherbrooke and partly sunny and low 80s with a chance of thunderstorms in northern Massachusetts. And there have been days like that when the forecast was like that and everything else in between those two points.”
As challenging as it may be to forecast, the positive effect of reaching such a wide audience has been enjoyed by the museum.
“The effect on visitor count was immediate,” said Maleski of the broadcast’s impact on Fairbanks Museum.
“I feel pretty confident in saying it came close to doubling the visitorship at the museum within three or four years,” said Breen. “The value of having the museum’s name out there, producing a quality product. … All of a sudden it was a great spotlight on a great institution that up until that point was relatively quiet.”
“For the Fairbanks Museum, the Eye on the Sky is the perfect melding of carrying out the museum’s educational mission while doing work that is profoundly useful. Through those four decades of collaboration with VPR, the Fairbanks Museum has enjoyed a reach which is well beyond our exhibits and programs in St. Johnsbury,” said Adam Kane, current Executive Director of Fairbanks Museum.
One feature they include in their forecasts are details from extensive weather records maintained by the museum for nearly 130 years now and that continues to this day.
While their record-keeping has remained consistent, one thing that has changed, and significantly for the better, is where they work. In an ironic twist, for many years the Eye on the Sky team could barely see the sky from their workspace in the basement of the museum.
“My first office was a desk that faced a painted brick wall,” said Maleski. Breen noted that for the longest time the only glimpse of the sky they could get was through a small casement window from the basement of the museum.” Breen said, though, that a lot of their work was done outside of typical museum hours so they would often work on the main floor. About 5 years ago they moved to an office and broadcast studio to a new building behind the museum that was acquired to expand the museum’s campus. “And that was the first time that we were above ground,” joked Breen. “Now we have like 3 windows.”
The two rattle off unique weather events from the last 40 years as fond memories, and can describe changes they have seen in the climate and weather over the years, such as more frequent snow and melt events, later freeze ins and early ice outs, and more.
“After 40 years we have seen a lot,” said Breen. They have also gotten a lot of feedback from listeners, many fans and others irked by a forecast that might have missed the mark, including a letter once that accused Maleski of “deviant physics.”
Breen and Maleski, who is now pretty much retired, have been joined over the years by several other meteorologists, including Lawrence Hayes and Chris Kurdek who are part of the team now.
Looking forward, despite the digital age providing myriad apps, websites and other outlets to get near-instant weather data, Breen says the value in Eye on the Sky will be to interpret the weather and put forecasts into context so that it is useful and interesting. “I think interpreting the weather, going forward, is probably going to be one of the key things that Eye on the Sky continues to do,” said Breen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.