F&W To Hold Meeting On Coyotes March 31 In Danville

MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Furbearer Project Leader Kimberly Royar and Wildlife Ecologist Dr. David Person will hold a public informational meeting about Eastern coyotes at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, at the Danville Community Center on Route 2 in Danville.
“Eastern coyotes first appeared in Vermont in the 1940s after breeding with Eastern wolves in Canada,” said Mark Scott, Vermont’s director of wildlife. “They are larger than their western cousins, and they are adaptable opportunists, living in areas that are well-settled by humans, as well as in remote wild areas.”
