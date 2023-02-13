HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School District is expected to pursue a Woodsville Elementary School renovation.
Preliminary cost estimates range from approximately $7 million for targeted WES renovation, $14.1 million for a full renovation, and $19.7 million for an addition/renovation.
Discussion will continue in the spring, with the goal of putting forward a warrant article at the 2024 Town Meeting.
Renovations are required because Woodsville Elementary faces serious code compliance and space issues. The PreK-3 school is too old, too small, and too outdated to serve as an educational facility without improvements.
Efforts to address Woodsville Elementary shortcomings were shelved during COVID, but revived with the formation of a facilities committee last year.
Design firm Banwell Architects of Lebanon was hired to develop cost estimates for the elementary and middle school options.
The committee reported back on Jan. 9 and recommended the school board pursue WES renovation as opposed to middle school renovation and expansion.
Before now, the school board had supported plans to consolidate grades PreK-8 in an expanded and renovated middle school and close WES.
However, the facilities committee said the middle school option was no longer feasible because the estimated cost had ballooned from $7.25 million in 2018 to $40.3 million this year.
The facilities committee felt a project over $10 million was not feasible in the current economy.
School Board Chair David Robinson explained, “The current sentiment of the [facilities] committee was not to move forward with the middle school due to its price tag, however, a number of committee members were not present when we met in January. We will plan to have public forums as part of the process when we restart in the spring to get more community feedback in regards to the options.”
The middle school consolidation plan would have brought approximately 430 students under one roof and allow the school district to close PreK-3 Woodsville Elementary.
