Facing Financial Catastrophe, Haverhill Lobbies To Overturn DRA Ruling

HAVERHILL — What happens when a town runs out of money?
That’s the question being asked in Haverhill these days.
The Department of Revenue Administration has refused to set 2022 tax rates for the municipality, its four precincts, and the Haverhill Cooperative School District until a lawsuit filed by the Woodsville Precinct is resolved.
The problem is, that could take a year or more.
In the meantime, those entities can’t collect tax revenue. Without it, they will all go broke in a matter of months based on current projections, according to Assistant Town Manager Jen Boucher.
“We figure the town can get through March, the school district can go through February, and the Mountain Lakes District is pretty much out of money already,” Boucher said.
The town has taken steps to address the matter.
The Select Board last week sent a letter to DRA, ordering them to set the tax rate now or face legal action in Superior Court. They have called the DRA’s decision misguided and unnecessary.
Meanwhile, the school district has contacted state Rep. Rick Ladd, Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut, and Gov. Chris Sununu’s office.
On Thursday, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington met with representatives of the town government, school district, and the four precinct governments (Haverhill Corner, North Haverhill, Mountain Lakes, Woodsville) to gather information.
She pledged to contact representatives of the DRA and Attorney General’s office and is expected to report back within 24 to 48 hours.
By all accounts, the situation is unprecedented.
Neither state nor local officials can recall the DRA refusing to set tax rates due to pending litigation.
As such, nobody knows what would happen if the town, school district, and precincts ran out of money. However, all signs point to dire consequences.
Without money to pay employees, it’s unclear who would staff essential municipal services and the PreK-12 school system.
“At this point, we don’t know. Nobody seems to know,” Boucher said. “We’re trying to find those answers and people are coming back saying ‘We’ve never seen this before. This is unprecedented. This shouldn’t be happening.’”
The town secured a $2.6 million Tax Anticipation Note (TAN), at 3.4 percent interest, with Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to fund town operations.
However, the school district cannot secure that type of short-term funding under the circumstances.
As a result, the TAN is essentially supporting the town and school operations for the time being.
To make that money last as long as possible, the town has ceased non-essential spending and overtime. The only departments that will be allowed OT for the time being are highway and emergency services, when necessary.
“We’re doing the best we can to stretch the dollar,” Boucher said. “It’s bare bones until we can figure something out.”
In a letter dated Dec. 22, DRA announced it would not certify the tax rate due to uncertainty caused by a New Hampshire Supreme Court case filed by the Woodsville Fire District in efforts to secure town funding for precinct operations.
It’s the latest development in the Woodsville Fire District funding saga.
The issue dates back to March when Town Meeting agreed to send $450,000 to Woodsville Fire and Highway.
DRA ruled the petition articles were illegal and refused to reconsider, and Woodsville filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.
In its letter on Dec. 22, DRA announced that the Town of Haverhill’s tax rate cannot be set until the Supreme Court settles Woodsville’s appeal because they are connected.
TIMELINE
The following is a simple timeline of the ongoing Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville funding saga.
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting narrowly approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and violated municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding, but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Oct. 12, 2022: Woodsville appeals DRA’s decisions to Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court. To see all of the Woodsville Precinct’s legal filings visit https://bit.ly/3TyKVoO
Nov. 29, 2022: The Supreme Court accepts Woodsville’s appeal. Officials expect the Supreme Court will take a year or more to hear arguments and render a decision.
Dec. 22, 2022: DRA rules the Town of Haverhill’s property tax rate cannot be set until Woodsville’s Supreme Court appeal is resolved, due to the “interconnection of the issues.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.