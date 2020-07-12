Facing Financial Challenges, Littleton Area Chamber Of Commerce Eliminates Director Position

LITTLETON — Facing financial difficulties, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce eliminated its full-time executive director position on Friday.
Since 2018, the position had been filled by Nathan Karol, who issued a widely-distributed statement on Friday that said financial difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic led to the elimination of the position.
Karol said he was informed by the board on July 6 that because of lack of available funds for the chamber, his job was cut.
“It is my hope that the members of the board in Littleton will be able to find a solution and a revised business model, including funding sources and direct aid, to help with collaborations and be a continued resource for businesses in the Littleton area,” wrote Karol. “Additional information about services to members and value as a member moving forward will be released by the board in the coming days.”
The chamber (which has about 275 members) was looking forward to a banner year, as many organizations were, before COVID-19 became the new normal, he said.
“The Chamber had financially struggled in the past for a number of reasons,” wrote Karol. “Unfortunately, all of my efforts of the last two plus years to revise, reconnect and reinvigorate the Chamber were not a match for the economic effects of COVID-19.”
On Thursday, The Caledonian-Record spoke with and sent an emailed list of questions to William Jolly, president of the LACC volunteer board of directors, about the future of the chamber.
Among the questions were the current status of the LACC; when could the director position be reinstated; is the chamber expected to continue to operate out of the Thayer’s Inn space, and if so, for how long; what are the near- and long-term plans for the chamber and will there be a restructuring of its mission and vision; and what could the program model to support that mission and vision look like.
More information on the future of the chamber could be available in August, Jolly said Thursday.
“We’re looking at doing a lot of changes with the chamber and nothing is set in stone,” he said. “It’s an important institution and we have every intention of it remaining so.”
In a statement issued Sunday morning, Jolly said the LACC is still serving the local business community.
“Like many organizations in this fluid, dynamic, and uncertain environment that we face, as we emerge from the covid-19 pandemic, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce has seen significant reductions in its revenues,” he wrote. “Our board of directors has been working overtime to maintain the viability of our organization, and this necessitates very difficult decisions.”
Regrettably, the LACC had to suspend its executive director position for the immediate future, and this has necessitated laying off Karol, he said.
“This was not an easy decision for the board,” said Jolly. “By virtue of his position as Executive Director, Nathan was fully aware of the situation the Chamber faces, he agrees with the decision, and the parting is very amicable. Through its all-volunteer Board and our part time administrative-assistant, the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce continues to operate and have a strong presence in the business community as we emerge from the covid-19 pandemic.”
He said, “On behalf of The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and our members, and personally, I would like to thank Nathan for his years of hard work, his professionalism, and his passionate devotion to the people and businesses of Littleton. We are sure of Nathan’s continued success.”
Facing Unknowns, Staying Positive
Other area chambers of commerce are also facing challenges, such as fundraising, but, like Littleton, they are trying to stay positive as they look toward the future and work to promote and provide services and support for their member businesses.
“Short term over the last couple of months we have been reacting as quickly as we could to share information and communicate directly with our member businesses and also other businesses in the area,” said Hannah Campbell, president of the board of the Colebrook-based North Country Chamber of Commerce.
“Our executive director, Jodi Gilbert, has done a phenomenal job keeping the flow of information going and maintaining a web page of business updates in real-time” said Campbell. “In addition, our members have shown truly amazing support by working with us to maintain membership despite the obvious financial challenges.”
Like other chambers, the NCCC been forced to cancel events and fundraisers that directly support it ability to keep operating and providing services to the region, she said.
“As we transition to looking forward we are exploring creative ways to replace fund-raisers and events and have even given grants consideration to maintain our operating costs,” said Campbell. “We’re fortunate that our marketing committee has spent the last couple of years focusing on building a tourism-based, self-sustaining program so that is able to operate under this new normal still. We’re having very similar conversations to other chambers right now, I imagine, although we are determined to adapt and only grow stronger.”
The Franconia Notch Area Chamber of Commerce has an operating budget in place and has funding from towns, written into warrant articles, that support the information booth, said FNACC board member Kevin Johnson.
Its fiscal year runs from October to October and member dues are paid up to October 2020, he said.
“Financially, we are in pretty good shape,” said Johnson.
The information booth that normally opens Memorial Day Weekend was this year opened July 1 and runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.
“Traffic at the information booth has been slow, but steady,” said Johnson. “We are having people from all over the United States stopping in to inquire about hiking and dining and lodging.”
That information, though, has changed significantly during the pandemic as some dining is take-out or limited seating, he said.
And some visitors have gotten a rude awakening when they learn that attractions like the Flume Gorge that had been general admission are now reservation only, said Johnson.
“That’s a new word for people used to coming up here and used to paying admission and seeing sites,” he said.
As far as individual businesses go, Johnson said he can only speak to the Gale River Motel, which he owns, and said it was a breath of fresh air when lodging establishments opened to guests on June 5.
That said, business is down for him by 50 to 60 percent.
“It’s looking slow in the early stages,” said Johnson. “I think there is a big question as to what the future will hold. We are settling into a new groove over the course of the summer.”
Johnson said everyone is fortunate for the business they have now, but said the biggest fear for him is a resurgence of the coronavirus that could prompt restrictions again and throw a wrench into recreational pursuits.
If that happens, he said it could impact the fall foliage season business and possibly the ski season in the winter.
“We’re fearful of what me might lose in the future and are taking it one day at a time,” said Johnson. “It can turn on a dime.”
