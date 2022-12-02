Danville School officials are headed back to the drawing board for the best way to advance their long-sought school construction project.
During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Danville School board voted unanimously to re-establish a Building Advisory Committee to help the board evaluate the needs and possible solutions for the aging school.
The meeting was attended by over a dozen residents and held in the school’s auditorium, which is one of the areas in the school identified in a 200-page report with code violations.
The meeting featured a wide-ranging discussion about the steps that led the school to originally hire architecture firm TruexCullins to conduct a facility analysis and eventually develop, to varying degrees of completion, three potential plans for a school renovation or total reconstruction. The meeting also focused on the next steps for the potential facility work.
Clayton Cargill, who recounted the process that began back in 2019, said the precipitating factor that started this process was the realization that Danville School lacked adequate space for the number of programs and professionals in the school. What had originally begun as a way to plan a small addition evolved into the full facility analysis, which revealed what the firm describes as an estimated $32 million in work to simply fix what the school has and bring it up to code without making any substantive changes to the space.
The school has paid TruexCullins over $120,000 from the budget surplus, which includes $64,000 for their initial bid in 2019 and additional expenditures as they conducted further analysis, developed plans and held facility tours.
Many at the meeting Tuesday wondered if the school board gave the architecture firm clear guidelines and parameters through the process to develop a plan that met the school’s specific needs while remaining within a preset budget.
The audience also wondered if there were things on the list of repairs estimated at $32 million that weren’t critical and could be deferred or skipped.
“Once you open up that Pandora’s box of codes everything that falls under code - sprinklers systems, electrical systems, water - things like that, all have to be addressed.” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker. “And you can’t say well we just want to bring the sprinkler system up. They are going to say ‘Well what about the electrical system that is 60 or 70 years old?’”
At one point it was suggested that the school consider hiring another firm or expert to vet TruexCullins report to identify things that were essential and non-negotiable fixes, as opposed to items that are recommendations but not strictly necessary.
Front and center for everyone was the sheer enormity of the estimated costs - over $30 million to fix the current building and another $30 million for a possible addition. Or alternatively, an estimated $75 million to build a brand new k-12 school. The tax impact of the most expensive option would bump Danville’s tax rate by nearly $1 per $100,000 of assessed value (not considering income sensitivity prebates), which would give Danville the highest education tax rate in the state.
“Option 1 is too much, option 2 is too much, option 3 is too much,” said School Board Chairman Clayton Cargill.
“Here is my ask,” said resident Stacy Andre. “I really want you to withdraw going forward on the $75 million project. It is not doable. … We need to have it off the table. We need to bring it all back and start with a needs assessment.”
“Who would have dreamed it would be $75 million?” asked Board Member David Toll. “Nobody.”
“We didn’t dream that when we started,” added Cargill.
Toll suggested that the Building Advisory Group be reconstituted as a committee and begin again without restrictions placed on it during the process by Cargill to ignore the costs and only consider what is best for the students.
“The way the advisory group ended and the corner that I put them in was wrong. That was my fault,” said Cargill, who hoped that the group members would return.
Several in the audience urged the school board to open the process up to all options, including re-evaluating the question of tuitioning high school students and possible modular classroom spaces.
In the end, the board voted to reconstitute the Building Advisory Committee, appointed all the board members to the committee and said they would discuss meeting times at their next regular meeting which will be held in the school library on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.