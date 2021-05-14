A Woodbury man is facing criminal charges after he failed to deliver a cord of wood to a Hardwick woman.
Joel Sargent, 29, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to two misdemeanor counts of false pretenses or false tokens and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.
Sargent was ordered by the court to have no contact with and stay 300 feet away from Zoe Bratianu, 37, while the case is pending.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Police said they received a complaint from Bratianu in January that she paid Sargent in advance to deliver the wood to her Hardwick residence for $215. But what she received was not what she paid for.
“Bratianu received several recently-cut blocks of wood, that in no way equalled even 1/10 of a cord of fire wood,” wrote Hardwick Police Det. Kevin Lehoe in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Sargent never brought any wood up after he dropped off that small amount.
Police said Bratianu also paid Sargent $170 to clean up garbage and a garbage container that was destroyed by animals on her lawn — which he also allegedly failed to do.
According to court documents, Bratianu tried repeatedly to contact Sargent about completing the jobs and that when he failed to respond she texted him asking for her money back.
“Bratianu never heard back from Sargent through text and she wound up cleaning up the debris and the garbage herself,” wrote Det. Lehoe.
If convicted of both charges, Sargent faces a possible sentence of up two years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.