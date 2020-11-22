Failure Of Venting System In Stove Suspected As Cause Of Newbury Fire

This home in Newbury was destroyed by fire Friday. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWBURY —A fire destroyed a Beaver Lane home in Newbury Friday. Fire Safety investigators say the fire is believed to have started when the venting system for a pellet stove failed.

A 911 call was received at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 20 by a neighbor reporting a fire at 61 Beaver Lane. The owner of the home, Sean Armitage, was not home at the time of the fire. He had left at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19 to go to work.

