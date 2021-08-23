LYNDON — The tradition continues.
Following a one-year hiatus, the Caledonia County Fair returns this week for its 175th year.
The fairgrounds bustled with activity on Monday, two days before the start of the five-day fair, as people prepared for this year’s event.
One of them was fair director Dennis LaCoss, who has been coming to the fair since he was a kid. He was happy to have it back after last year’s COVID postponement.
“It means a lot,” he said. “My grandfather used to take care of the sheep barn … and we as kids grew up here at the fair. We just love it.”
A large crowd is expected for this year’s event. Other fairs — locally and nationwide — have reported record turnouts. The phenomenon is often attributed to COVID cabin fever.
“I think everybody’s been looking to get out. I know other fairs in the area have been extremely busy and well attended, and we expect the same here,” said fair director Scott Gilman.
This year’s fair includes the normal complement of food, fun, rides, games, livestock, and live entertainment.
Highlights include performances by country music parody artist Cletus T. Judd on Thursday, tribute act Ultimate Aldean on Saturday, and the demolition derby on Sunday.
The fair association has created plans to manage a larger-than-usual turnout. That includes satellite parking, shuttle buses, and general crowd control measures.
“We have a real good plan in place,” Gilman said.
Roland Bigelow, a representative of VFW Post 793 in St. Johnsbury, was clearing out a booth on Monday in preparation for the VFW’s rifle auction.
Born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom, he called the Caledonia Country Fair a reunion of sorts.
“It’s an old home day,” he said. “It’s a good time to get together raise a little money, have a little enjoyment, and show the little ones what it’s all about.”
The fair unofficially kicks off on Tuesday. Two new buildings will be dedicated — a cattle barn and the Deth Family Pavilion — and afterwards the fair association will hold its annual charity auction.
It represents a return to normalcy.
“It’s really nice. Just seeing people, seeing the joy on kids’ faces, it’s what it’s all about,” Gilman said. “We missed it last year.”
