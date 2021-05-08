ST. JOHNSBURY — Good weather, music and a lot of riders made for a festive return of the Bike 4 Life Fair in St. Johnsbury on Saturday.
Riders of all ages, but especially youngsters, took advantage of free helmets made available by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Blue Cross Blue Sheild of Vermont provided camera equipment so youngsters could have their own ID cards. Organizations such as LINK, and the Caledonia Trail Collaborative were represented.
Also on hand was Jim Rose of Lamoille Valley Bike Tours, who brought several e-bikes for demoing. E-bikes – electrically-assisted bikes which can be pedaled as a normal bike would be, but which provides a boost for the uphills – have begun to take hold in the biking population. That was reflected in the line of riders seeking to check out for themselves what the buzz is all about.
“It makes all the difference in the world,” rider and fair volunteer Stephanie Churchill said after demoing an e-bike. “It’s really no different from riding any bike. They’re a little heavier, but once you get used to it,” it then becomes easy to understand their growing popularity, she said.
A bike swap was coordinated by LINK, whose founding director Rebecca Owens was on hand along with John Raser, offering tips on the basics of bike maintenance. Joe Fox, director of the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department and a CDC member, was present talking up local biking and hiking trails. Groups of bikers periodically headed out for a skills ride through the Four Seasons neighborhood. Through it all, Medina’s DJ Service helped maintain the lively atmosphere with music. So did the aroma of barbecue being served by the St. J Kiwanis Club, with food donated by the St. Johnsbury Elks Home.
The Fit and Healthy Coalition and St. Johnsbury Rotary provided volunteers for the community-wide event. About the only thing missing was the smoothie stationary bike, in which riders used pedal power to mix and prepare smoothie health drinks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.