Fairbanks Museum held a groundbreaking for its much-anticipated Science Annex Wednesday morning, commemorating the latest step in a project that has been years in the making.
Under a tent set up in roughly the same location that the new 6,000-square-foot, 3-story addition will occupy behind the venerable institution, a packed crowd of friends and benefactors marked the occasion with speeches, well wishes and ceremonial golden shovels.
Crews under the management of Bread Loaf Corporation will swap the golden shovels for excavators around mid-June when construction begins in earnest. The project, which includes the new addition as well as a number of maintenance and preservation efforts on the original building, is expected to take about 11 months and cost $7 million.
“The weather didn’t quite cooperate for us today, but as I thought about it, it’s actually the perfect analogy for this endeavor of the Science Annex that the Fairbanks Museum has been working on,” opened Adam Kane, Fairbanks Museum Executive Director. “It has never quite gone to plan … at no point. It’s always taken longer and been harder than we expected, but it has always worked out in the end.”
The Science Annex, as it will soon be realized, was first envisioned in 2016. Since then the project has had to overcome challenges caused by the pandemic, as well as a year-long construction delay due to initial bids that were 60% over projections. In adversity, though, came opportunity, said Kane, noting that the partnership with Community College of Vermont was a product of thinking creatively to find partners that could support and benefit from the expansion.
The idea of expanding the museum, though, has been a dream for decades longer and has evolved over the years as the museum grew from the historic building to now encompass the larger campus with auxiliary buildings for classrooms, exhibit storage and administrative offices.
Kane thanked myriad individuals, organizations, businesses, and agencies, local and national, that helped make the project a reality, including U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., who sponsored an earmarked appropriation through the U.S.D.A. that helped the project cross the fundraising goal line.
Welch congratulated the crowd of roughly 100 for their vision and perseverance and highlighted St. Johnsbury’s and the museum’s history of being a home of invention and science.
“There was a period of time when science and invention sort of went out of fashion,” said Welch. “But it’s coming back, and we’ve got the Science Annex, and we are leading the charge right here in St. Johnsbury.”
Welch highlighted other investments in St. Johnsbury, including the New Avenue Apartments which he toured earlier Wednesday, as signs of progress in town.
“When you began to conceive of whether we could do this, the answer was generally no, when you thought about it … but you didn’t think about it,” said Welch to laughs from the crowd. “You believed in yourselves and you believed in St. Johnsbury.”
Welch commended the partnerships and cooperation that contributed to the effort and spoke of the legacy the annex will have on future generations.
“There’s going to be all these kids, even unborn kids we don’t know about yet, and they are going to be here and they aren’t going to know how this came. But you made it happen and isn’t that the responsibility we have for the future, each of us?” said Welch.
Chris Saunders, newly appointed federal co-chair of the Northern Borders Regional Commission, which has contributed to the museum numerous times over the years, highlighted the economic benefits and many facets to the annex project.
“I’m new to the job, I’m probably not supposed to pick favorite children, but I love this project … and let me tell you why,” said Saunders, citing, in particular, the fact that addition will be constructed using mass timber.
The Annex itself will serve as a demonstration building for the construction technique which many hope could revitalize the regional forest economy.
Kane noted that the mass timbers, which are made by cross laminating layers of wood, were being fashioned from Eastern Hemlock harvested in Vermont and New Hampshire and the Annex would be one of the first building’s in the world to use mass timbers from that particular species. Kane said Tim Tierney, now at the Vt. Department of Economic Development, originally planted the seed to consider mass timber in the early stages of the project.
Joyce Judy, president of Community College of Vermont, spoke about how thrilled CCV was to partner with the museum. The Annex will have space on its lower level to be the new home of CCV’s St. Johnsbury location. “We are thrilled to be part of this,” said Judy, noting their shared mission to educate and the opportunity that co-locating will have to further their partnership on programming and benefiting the community.
Sarah Waring, a NEK native from Glover and now USDA - Rural Development State Director for Vermont and New Hampshire, spoke about the triple-win the project has for strengthening community, and as a demonstration project that could revitalize the logging and forest economy.
“For me - being in the Northeast Kingdom, my hometown 30 miles north of here - this feels particularly special to be here today because this was my childhood museum growing up,” said Waring.
Paige Crosby, Fairbanks Museum Board Chair, closed out the ceremony by speaking of the legacy and purpose of the museum.
“If Franklin and Frances Fairbanks were here today they would be thrilled,” said Crosby. “Franklin’s cabinet of curiosities has inspired wonder in young and old for well over a century.”
“I’d like to thank Oscar Tang for loving and supporting this community all of his life,” said Crosby. The museum’s addition is formally named the Tang Science Annex for the investment banker and philanthropist who briefly lived in St. Johnsbury as a child and has supported St. Johnsbury Academy and the museum over the years.
In addition to being the future home of CCV, the Annex will provide greater accessibility to the historic museum, and provide space for hands-on exhibits, and feature installations on meteorology, astronomy and the mass timber building technique, among other elements.
Paige also thanked the many community members who see value in the museum’s mission and has supported it.
“The understanding and respect for science and the natural world have never been more important than now … this fragile and complex world needs creative and inspired thinkers and scientists,” said Crosby. “This building is a place where that begins and expands.”
