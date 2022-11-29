ST. JOHNSBURY — A construction zone behind Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium was the backdrop for Gov. Phil Scott to announce a new $40 million grant program on Tuesday.
Prospect Street was closed to vehicle traffic as people, including several local legislators and members of the media, gathered in the road while Governor Scott spoke at a podium on the sidewalk. Behind the governor work related to the museum’s construction of the science annex continued. Preparations for the building’s foundation are underway.
It was the setting chosen by the governor’s office for him to announce the launch of the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP). It’s a grant program, administered by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, that’s making $40 million in federal COVID recovery funds available to qualifying projects throughout the state.
Fairbanks Museum was chosen as the announcement site because of $413,921 in funding the annex project received through a previous state program called the Capital Investment Program.
“The construction you see behind us received money from many sources,” said Gov. Scott. “One that helped get it over the finish line was the over 400,000 dollars they received from the state’s capital investment program. That was the first tranche, a 10 million dollar appropriation that we worked with the legislature to do previous to the 40 million.”
Adam Kane, director of the Fairbanks Museum, addressed the gathering, speaking a bit about the project. He highlighted how the project will be “as accessible as possible regardless of [a person’s] mobility challenges.”
He also talked a bit about the building’s construction. “This building will be Vermont’s demonstration mass timber building. It will also be the first building in the world built out of cross-laminated timber constructed of Eastern Hemlock,” he said.
Kane also spoke about the museum’s importance in the community and why the $6 million building project is necessary.
“[It] demonstrates the Fairbanks Museum’s vision about economic vitality and what that means for St. Johnsbury and the Northeast Kingdom,” he said. “We view the Fairbanks museum as both a pillar and a catalyst to an ecosystem of education, tourism and the creative economy.”
He spoke about a list of partners supporting the project that would be too long to read but highlighted the state’s contribution. Money at the beginning through tax credits from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development helped start the fundraising process, he said, and the over $400,000 CIP grant helped reach its funding need.
“The most recent money is through the Capital Investment Program, which got us over the top and allowed us to commit to building,” Kane said. “So to Governor Scott and (ACCD) Commissioner (Joan) Goldstein, on behalf of the Fairbanks Museum and the community it serves, I just want to thank you for believing in Fairbanks Museum and investing in this community.”
Goldstein provided some details about the new Community Recovery and Revitalization Program.
“We call it CCRP for short. It will provide grants to for-profit, nonprofit and municipal applicants,” she said. “Eligible projects include those that assist industries most impacted (by the pandemic) and those industries are arts, entertainment, recreation, hospitality, agriculture and educational services. The funding is also available for capital expenditures that support childcare and affordable housing opportunities for low and moderate income households.”
Applications are available through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development website: accd@vermont.gov. The applications will be processed on a rolling basis and initial priority will be given to BIPOC applicants and applicants who are from more rural areas of the state, including Northeast Kingdom communities.
The amount of each award will be 20 percent of the total project cost or $1 million, whichever is lower.
Commissioner Goldstein encouraged applicants to start filing and said anyone with questions can email accd.crrp@vermont. gov. “The team is monitoring that email box and could answer questions as they come in,” she said.
Among those gathered for the announcement outside Fairbanks were local legislators, including senators Joe Benning, Jane Kitchel and Russ Ingalls. Representatives in the crowd included Scott Beck, Scott Campbell, Marty Feltus, Marcia Martel and John Kascenska.
The governor credited legislators for working with his administration to provide the funding for the new grant program.
“This is something my team worked incredibly hard with the legislature to get accomplished to support capital investments that will help grow the economy including investments similar to the one we’re highlighting here today at the Fairbanks Museum,” the governor said.
Sen. Kitchel, who chairs the Senate Appropriation Committee, said an early bill proposal to support the program was for $10 million but her committee pushed it to $40 million.
She said the funds provided can’t support projects that will require an ongoing state investment because the source of the funds is one-time federal money.
