To the casual observer, you might think Fairbanks Museum has been hibernating the last couple of months — the giant structure hunkered down to weather the snow, cold, and lack of visitors in the darkest time of the year.
In reality, though, the museum has been as busy as a vole in the subnivean zone (translation: under the snow).
Today Fairbanks Museum will reopen to the public after its annual closure. Visitors will find several significant changes in the museum, including a new display that will give visitors a little glimpse at the big changes coming to the museum later this year.
Inside the main hall is an architectural model of the museum with the new Science Annex and campus green on the back of the structure. The museum recently unveiled plans to construct a 6,000-square-foot addition that will house new exhibits for astronomy and meteorology and provide greater accessibility to the balcony of the museum.
Museum Executive Director Adam Kane said the museum is in the process of issuing a Request For Proposal for the work that is expected to be complete before the end of the year.
In anticipation of the major construction project, some of the work completed the last couple months included carefully dismantling some display cases to open up space for what will become the access-way in the southeast corner of the building to the new addition on both the main floor and balcony.
“There’s a lot to see,” said Kane. “We took some extra time this winter to revamp several large displays and installed a number of animals that haven’t been on view in decades.”
The Fairbanks Museum has been closed since Jan. 1 while the exhibits team installs new exhibits and refreshes cases. Typically the museum shuts down for just the month of January, but this year that break lasted two full months. Kane said the extended closure was due to several factors, including the amount of work that needed to be done, the challenges from COVID, like fewer volunteers, and the fact that attendance was expected to be lower than normal due to the pandemic.
This year, the work focused on the wall of birds that have been in place along the west wall, spanning the entire distance from the reception area to the Naturalist’s Corner. “This represents a year of work for our exhibit team,” said Kane.
The long presentation of birds from Europe, Africa and North America had not been reconfigured in many years. As the Museum focuses on biodiversity and habitats of different regions, these cases have been re-imagined. Beau Harris, collections manager comments, “We removed about half the birds and replaced them with mammals, reptiles and insects to tell a more complete natural history.”
In the African display, a new comet moth — or Madagascan moon moth – one of the world’s largest moths joins the display. In addition, an aardvark that has been in the collections since the 1890s, but hasn’t been on display in recent memory, has come out of storage.
A wild boar, which is a favorite for many viewers, finds a new home among the European display. And a new-to-the-museum European stag beetle – Europe’s largest beetle – joins this exhibit.
North American natural history will include a section on albinism along with a melanistic or “cross” fox. This section also includes new interpretations highlighting migration, as well as several fish that have been kept in storage for decades.
Animals that live in the Arctic are now gathered in a display that includes the iconic polar bear, and Arctic fox, and an enormous vertebra of a North Atlantic Right Whale. This bone was acquired by Franklin Fairbanks in 1884 for $5.
The museum also relocated the gift shop to what Kane expects will be a more permanent location near the newly-designed bird display. The gift shop has been migrating since its original space was repurposed to provide a lift for greater accessibility to the planetarium. By moving the gift shop, the museum has now created a flex space at the north end of the main hall that can be used for any number of purposes, including visiting exhibits.
The Museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.