Fairbanks Inn Appealing Zoning Violation Claim
Buy Now

The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 11, 2021.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Fairbanks Inn representatives will defend its use as a lodging location for homeless people at tonight’s Development Review Board meeting.

Inn owner Malav, Inc. and its agent Dhruv Patel, through attorney David Dunn in Brattleboro, is appealing a determination by Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung that the business is violating town zoning ordinances by using the motel as a “temporary overnight shelter.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments