Fairbanks Inn Appealing Zoning Violation Claim

ST. JOHNSBURY — Fairbanks Inn representatives will defend its use as a lodging location for homeless people at tonight’s Development Review Board meeting.
Inn owner Malav, Inc. and its agent Dhruv Patel, through attorney David Dunn in Brattleboro, is appealing a determination by Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung that the business is violating town zoning ordinances by using the motel as a “temporary overnight shelter.”
In a letter to Patel on Aug. 25, Berlejung noted the violation and stated, “Fairbanks Inn may not continue to use the building or hotel units as a Temporary Overnight Shelter or any other uses other than a motel/hotel without the approval of the Development Review Board.”
Berlejung’s notice of violation was the second one sent to Patel over the Inn lodging homeless people through a state program that pays for them to stay there. The first notice was withdrawn by the town on the advice of legal counsel the day it was to be discussed at the August DRB meeting.
Patel’s attorney appealed the first notice of violation that was ultimately dropped and appealed the second notice, which has them on the DRB agenda at tonight’s meeting.
Documents submitted as the basis for the appeal note that people housed through the state’s Emergency Assistance program at the Fairbanks Inn “are bound by the same terms and conditions as other guests of the Inn.”
The attorney for Fairbanks Inn contends that the Inn does not violate the town ordinance regarding Temporary Overnight Shelters because the homeless people lodged there through the Emergency Assistance program are treated as Inn guests. “The fact that the Inn rents rooms to Program participants does not change the fact that it is a hotel,” notes Dunn.
It is also expected that Vermont Legal Aid attorney Maryellen Griffin will address the issue of Fairbanks Inn as a lodging option for homeless people at the DRB meeting tonight. She states in written correspondence to Berlejung that she represents a Fairbanks guest named Michael Ruggles. She supports the appeal and argues for the continuation of Fairbanks to lodge the homeless.
In a letter she wrote Berlejung on Sept. 15, she cites state anti-discrimination laws to argue that the town can’t exclude people from publicly-accessible housing options based on their income status or whether they receive state assistance.
“Issuing a Notice of Violation because the property is being used by people who receive public assistance is a violation of state anti-discrimination laws,” she writes.
Griffin also takes issue with the town’s zoning bylaws that restrict lodging establishments for homeless people to the health services district outside the village in the location where Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is.
“It is not lawful for the zoning regulations to restrict overnight lodgings for people who receive public assistance to a conditional use, in one small zone, several miles without a sidewalk from the main part of town, while allowing lodgings for people who pay with cash in a much bigger and more desirable zone,” she stated.
When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2020, Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue opened up rooms to people who qualified for the state’s voucher program. The health need to shelter people as individuals or individual family units led to a massive expansion of the voucher plan and motels/hotels throughout the state were used.
As the virus diminished, the state made some changes, but the use of the motels by the Department of Children and Families in its search for housing options remains.
DCF officials developed a Transitional Housing Program with implementation beginning in May. It is designed to provide long-term housing in hotels. It is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The reliance on the program in 2021 resulted in public assistance payments to Northeast Kingdom hotels/motels totaling $2,702,605, with the vast majority going the Caledonia County lodging ($2,255,152).
Through the end of March this year, the amount spent in Caledonia County was $336,605. In the county, Fairbanks Inn and the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville have been the hotel/motel locations where the state is lodging homeless people.
The public DRB meeting on Fairbanks Inn’s continuation in the program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
