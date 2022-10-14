Fairbanks Inn Appeals St. Johnsbury Board’s Decision

ST. JOHNSBURY — Fairbanks Inn appealed the town’s decision regarding the lodging of homeless people there.
The Development Review Board decided on Sept. 22 that the Western Avenue hotel is violating zoning rules by operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Dhruv Patel, operator for Inn owner Malav, Inc., was told he had 30 days to stop housing homeless people through the state’s Emergency Assistance program. His other option was to appeal the DRB decision.
Patel chose to challenge the decision, directing his attorney to file a notice of appeal with the state environmental court. The appeal was filed on Tuesday.
The Fairbanks Inn has received a lot of money by housing people through the state program. When the pandemic hit and there were lockdowns on travel, the program filled rooms that otherwise would have gone empty.
Through Oct. 1, the Fairbanks Inn was paid $1.8 million to lodge homeless people through the state’s emergency motel voucher program.
The Fairbanks Inn and Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville are two of 76 hotels statewide participating in Vermont’s transitional housing and general assistance emergency housing programs.
Statewide spending for emergency hotel vouchers jumped from $6.9 million in 2019 to approximately $45 million per year over the past two years during the pandemic.
In Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties program spending increased from $371,000 in 2019 to $1.6 million in 2020, $2 million in 2021, and more than $3 million through Oct. 10 of this year.
State officials said recently that 40 households supported by the emergency housing program were lodging at the Fairbanks Inn.
The program has been funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency since the pandemic began. Earlier this year the state reverted the program to pre-pandemic eligibility rules, which will provide homeless Vermonters with a hotel for up to 18 months, with participants signing agreements with hotels in three-month increments.
The use of Fairbanks in this way led St. Johnsbury Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung to file a notice of a zoning violation, referring to the establishment as a “temporary overnight shelter” and to operate in that way would require conditional use approval. Fairbanks appealed that notice to the DRB, which took testimony on Sept. 22 before siding with Berlejung’s determination that the hotel was in violation of zoning rules and must cease operating that way.
At the meeting, Malav attorney David N. Dunn said it’s wrong to label the Fairbanks Inn a shelter because all the people lodging there are simply guests at the hotel. “The fact that the Inn rents rooms to Program participants does not change the fact that it is a hotel,” Dunn noted in his appeal of the zoning decision.
The DRB members were not convinced. “I have to say I agree completely that this facility is not being run as a motel,” said board member Barry Waldner. “I’ve lived in this town for 40 years and I’ve watched it evolve to what it is now.”
The attorney for Malav will now make the argument to allow the Fairbanks Inn to house homeless people to the environmental court. The appeal notice has been sent to the town attorney.
Administration of the environmental court is handled on a statewide basis in Burlington. There are two judges tasked with adjudicating appeals. It’s expected that all in-person hearings related to the appeal will be held at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
The appeal is a rejection of the town’s 30-day requirement that the Fairbanks cease lodging emergency housing program participants. Had Fairbanks not appealed, the 30 days would have been up at the end of next week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.