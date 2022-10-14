Fairbanks Inn Appeals St. Johnsbury Board’s Decision
The Fairbanks Inn in St. Johnsbury on Friday, June 11, 2021.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Fairbanks Inn appealed the town’s decision regarding the lodging of homeless people there.

The Development Review Board decided on Sept. 22 that the Western Avenue hotel is violating zoning rules by operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Dhruv Patel, operator for Inn owner Malav, Inc., was told he had 30 days to stop housing homeless people through the state’s Emergency Assistance program. His other option was to appeal the DRB decision.

