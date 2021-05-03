Fairbanks Inn Guest Cited For Sex Offender Registry Violation

Fairbanks Inn, St. Johnsbury (File Photo by Steve Garfield)

St. Johnsbury Police cited a guest at the Fairbanks Inn for a sex offender registry violation.

Ryan McCutcheon, 30, is accused of failing to adhere to requirements related to his status on the sex offender registry.

Officer Robert Gerrish reported learning about the violation on Sunday. He investigated and determined he had been at the Inn since February. Room payment records at the motel show an address of “Economic Service – 280 State Drive, in Waterbury, with a direct bill to Economic Service.

McCutcheon was found and cited for the violation on Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on June 14.

