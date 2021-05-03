Fairbanks Inn Guest Cited For Sex Offender Registry Violation

St. Johnsbury Police cited a guest at the Fairbanks Inn for a sex offender registry violation.
Ryan McCutcheon, 30, is accused of failing to adhere to requirements related to his status on the sex offender registry.
Officer Robert Gerrish reported learning about the violation on Sunday. He investigated and determined he had been at the Inn since February. Room payment records at the motel show an address of “Economic Service – 280 State Drive, in Waterbury, with a direct bill to Economic Service.
McCutcheon was found and cited for the violation on Monday.
He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on June 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.