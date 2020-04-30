On Thursday, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury announced it had joined three other prominent science museums in Vermont to create a collaborative effort to deliver STEM content to Vermont families during the pandemic.
Fairbanks joins ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington, Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, and Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee to launch FourScienceVT, a consortium to provide support for the science education needs of Vermonters during the COVID-19 crisis.
The goal is to provide STEM educational content, programs, and resources from four trusted science museums to people across the state. The institutions hope to meet the social and emotional needs of struggling families through integrated online and in-person learning experiences.
As the pandemic has shuttered schools, early childhood learning centers, and other informal learning spaces, these museums banded together to provide resources in various online formats. The group covers a wide spectrum of learners with offerings like live science broadcasts on Zoom and Facebook, video content with friendly and knowledgeable educators, behind-the-scenes tours of collections, and downloadable resources for families and teachers.
“I want to thank the FourScienceVT museums for stepping up to provide STEM educational content to Vermont learners,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Because so much of STEM is about discovery and application, it is important to have high quality learning resources for students to explore. Vermont is lucky to have such robust institutions within our small borders, and I appreciate them contributing to our Continuity of Learning efforts.”
The group developed FourScienceVT.org, a curated platform for families and schools to access the Vermont-centric STEM interactive curriculum and experiences that the museum’s have been developing.
“It’s a new world of digital engagement,” says Fairbanks’ Executive Director Adam Kane. “We made a quick shift to delivering programming online and have seen our viewership grow exponentially. Teachers are especially hungry for high-quality STEM content.”
Kane said the Museum’s education team was able to pivot rapidly from their tried-and-true school programs to deliver extensive educational content online. This is largely done using Zoom in a webinar format, which is then live streamed and archived to their YouTube channel for viewing on demand.
“We’re now producing about three hours of original content each weekday,” said Kane. Many of those classes have been picked up by Kingdom Access TV, and all have been uploaded to the Vermont Media Exchange which allows other community access TV stations to pick them up. The museum has also promoted the content through the museum’s contacts with teachers and administrators, and launched a newsletter for educators.
“In short, the education team has done extraordinary work on a tremendously compressed timeline,” added Kane.
Anna Rubin, director of External Relations at Fairbanks, said the museum’s virtual programs include STEM content for students in grades K-8.
“While the galleries are dark, we’re taking the Museum’s commitment to bringing natural history, astronomy, meteorology and so much more to a wide audience online,” said Rubin, who noted the museum’s Balch Nature School pre-K program has continued with daily missions and weekly projects.
The museum has had to adapt in other ways, as well, transitioning their meteorology team from their offices and studio at the museum campus to home studios for production of their daily weather forecasts.
“Working together, we are able to provide a greater variety of learning resources, each leveraging our core collections, science experiences, and expertise,” says Montshire’s executive director Marcos Stafne. “Our ability to reach multiple audiences with high quality STEM content and to direct people to local science content happening in our State helps give Vermont families and teachers a place to turn to for inspiration and intellectual stimulation.”
While this consortium has formed in a time of crisis, each museum has looked into the future when their individual institutions will serve as a place of recovery for families and schools. Creating a collaboration now works toward a targeted resource for STEM learning in the future, when schools and families will need additional support.
“The collaboration is intended to keep supporting science-based learning after this current crisis passes,” said Rubin. “At this point, we’re happy to help each other by sharing information and supporting each other’s programs.”
More information about the effort can be found at www.FourScienceVT.org.
