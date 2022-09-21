Fairbanks Museum Basement Getting Makeover

ST. JOHNSBURY — A remarkable basement is getting a makeover.
The area below the main gallery at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is undergoing a transformation that will allow more people to make use of this central location. These rooms and hallways have hosted many people important to the museum over the years, including directors Fred Mold and Charlie Browne, who had offices at the south end. “If walls could talk, these bricks would have stories to tell,” says Adam Kane, executive director.
In 2023, the space will gain new life as a teaching location, the site of a partnership with Community College of Vermont’s St. Johnsbury location. This partnership builds on Franklin Fairbanks’ vision of science education for the community.
The transformation currently underway extends this vision of the museum as an educational hub and expands the available space for education. The renewal is part of a plan to invest in the health, and prolong the life, of the original building.
Much of the work below ground will never be seen by museum guests. However, the rediscovery of the museum foundation has been a revelation. The Science Annex addition will be a visible sign of the museum’s progress, but the restoration work to the original structure is incredibly important as well. “Ensuring the health of the foundation and improving the basement will allow generations to further their education in St. Johnsbury,” Kane stated.
In his dedication of the Fairbanks Museum in 1892, Col. Fairbanks said, “It is my expectation that studies in the natural sciences will be introduced into our public common schools in all grades, from the primary to the senior, and that arrangements may be made…for classes to be held in the class-room of the museum at such times as are best. Objects from the collection may thus be used by way of illustration under suitable and proper regulations. In this way the museum will truly become a factor in the education of our children and young people.”
Originally, the basement was the taxidermy workshop for legendary artist William Balch. When the museum opened, a group of animal skins from Australia were among the first to arrive. Balch was a keen observer of the natural world, an exceptional photographer, and a skilled taxidermist. All of the full habitat groupings at the museum were prepared by him, and he continued creating mounts until his death in 1919.
