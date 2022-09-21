Fairbanks Museum Basement Getting Makeover
ST. JOHNSBURY — A remarkable basement is getting a makeover.

The area below the main gallery at the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is undergoing a transformation that will allow more people to make use of this central location. These rooms and hallways have hosted many people important to the museum over the years, including directors Fred Mold and Charlie Browne, who had offices at the south end. “If walls could talk, these bricks would have stories to tell,” says Adam Kane, executive director.

