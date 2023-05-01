Fairbanks Museum Collection Contributes To International Research

Mounted Hutia. (Contributed photo, Fairbanks Museum)

An article published in Biology Letters this week adds to our understanding of Bahamian hutia (Geocapromys ingrahami), a large rodent that lives on The Bahamas Archipelago.

A team of researchers from Middlebury College, Florida Museum of Natural History, and the University of Nevada, Reno, collaborated with Beau Harris, Director of Collections at the Fairbanks Museum, to use historic DNA from a taxidermy mount in the Museum’s collection to trace the geographic range and diversity of this species.

