Fairbanks Museum Creates New Learning Space

Fairbanks Museum Science Educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio leads an astronomy class for homeschool students on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Maple Capital Management Outdoor Classroom. (Courtesy Photo).

The Maple Capital Management Outdoor Classroom at the Fairbanks Museum opened Tuesday, providing a new learning space that is well-ventilated, roomy, and versatile.

Adam Kane, executive director, said, “We’ve always wanted to install an outdoor classroom that changes with the seasons and reacts to natural light. COVID-19 means tearing down traditional walls and offering new ways to create safe, effective, learning space. Our solution addresses key health concerns, including maintaining distance, ample ventilation, and access to washing stations.” Thanks to sponsorship from Maple Capital Management, an investment firm based in Montpelier, this vision will soon be a reality.

