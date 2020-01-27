While many of the animals on exhibit at Fairbanks Museum never hibernated, they have been on hiatus for about a month as the venerable institution has undergone its annual maintenance time and installation of new exhibits.
The museum reopened this weekend and debuted new exhibits and an improved planetarium after shutting its doors just after New Years.
“It’s part of the process that we take to make sure that the museum is in top notch shape, new exhibits, other facility projects, getting things done that we really can’t do during normal operations,” said Adam Kane, executive director of the museum.
This year the museum had three major projects, all of which museum staff have been working on for the last year in terms of planning and preparation.
Most significantly, the 82-foot long exhibit case along the museum’s eastern wall has been re-imagined and redesigned. Kane said the previous exhibit was installed about 40 years ago and was filled with thousands of birds from South America, Asia, and Australia and New Zealand.
The museum team took everything out, renovated the cases, and created a brand-new exhibit that remains focused on the same geographic regions but thins the flock of birds to the most extraordinary pieces and introduces other pieces, like mammals, insects, reptiles and even shells.
“We tried to make it a more diverse, interesting display, and, frankly, a display that has less in it,” said Kane. “We have a lot of specimens that are really extraordinary when you can observe them as a singular piece.”
Another part of the project was to improve the labeling of the pieces to provide more details and context for the exhibit.
Many of the pieces that have been introduced to the space are from the museum’s existing collection but there are some pieces that are new to the museum, like some extraordinary insects and an enormous anaconda skin that was provided to Fairbanks by the Montshire Museum in Norwich, Vt.
The new display is the result of nearly a year of work and planning by the museum’s staff, including collections manager Beau Harris and exhibit designer Joanne Adams, who mapped the new exhibit on computer and paper before executing the plan over the last 4 weeks.
The mammal mounts include rare species; these mounts have not been on view in many years, in some cases many decades. “We’re able to care for and circulate our collections thanks to stable conditions and security in our collections facility,” said Harris.
A second exhibit opening at the museum is “Inside Out: Hidden Art in Natural History Collections” in the museum’s balcony gallery. This exhibit primarily explores the various taxidermy techniques used in the museum’s collection. The project was a collaboration between the museum, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and North Country Chiropractic Center in St. Johnsbury. It features X-rays of the various mounts to reveal the bones, wires, pins, and other materials used by taxidermists to create the life-like presentations. These X-rays were combined with high-definition portraits of the mounts to form a lenticular print, which reveals one image or the other depending on the angle of view.
The success of that effort inspired the museum to take a peak inside other pieces from their collection as well, like shells, seahorses, and insects.
“The opportunity to peel away the surface gave us more than we expected,” says Anna Rubin, director of external relations. “These images would have been impossible during the Victorian era when many of the pieces were collected, and they reveal the same wonder at nature’s beauty that Franklin Fairbanks talked about when he first opened the Fairbanks Museum.”
The Inside Out exhibit is the museum’s contribution to a statewide initiative called 2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology. The effort is organized by the Vermont Curators Group, an organization of museums, art galleries, and cultural institutions that are putting together displays, programs and more on the topics of technology, innovation, and culture in Vermont.
The final project undertaken by the museum the last month was a re-configuring of the planetarium dome, which had been suspended horizontally since the planetarium first opened in 1961.
“That’s how you put in planetariums,” said Kane. “In the modern era, pretty much every dome you go to is tilted, which helps with the presentation for the audience, gives them one place to focus, and … it makes the seating area bigger.”
The museum will now be able to seat about 40 in their new, more comfortable chairs that were introduced last year. This is an additional 10 seats, which will help on busy days, said Kane.
While the museum officially reopens today, the museum is also planning a public event next week to showcase all these changes. The museum will host a celebration with gallery tours, planetarium shows, and light refreshments on Saturday, February 1, from 3 – 5 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone.
