ST. JOHNSBURY — “The finish line is in sight, and we’re getting closer” says Adam Kane, executive director of the Fairbanks Museum. “The vision of an inclusive and accessible Fairbanks Museum is within reach, and every contribution helps bring us closer.”
A gift arrived last week of contributions collected by Callum McGregor, age 10, of St. Johnsbury. He writes, “I love science. I especially love space exploration and want to be a rocket scientist someday. When I heard you were building a science center in the back of the museum, I wanted to help.” He asked his friends and family to make contributions to the Museum for his 10th birthday in March and delivered a total of $650 to the museum. “This gift means so much,” says Anna Rubin, director of external relations. “It’s a gift from the heart. We’re deeply touched and can’t wait to welcome Callum and his friends to the Science Annex.”
The Fairbanks Museum launched the “quiet phase” of an ambitious capital campaign in 2018 by seeking support from every trustee. “We couldn’t imagine this work without 100% participation from our leadership,” says Kane. “They were not only supportive but enthusiastic partners in the development of the plan and execution of the outreach.” From these quiet discussions, a capital campaign committee met regularly to review potential sources of support, including grants, individuals, and corporate sponsors.
The Tang Science Annex will address accessibility issues by building a three-story elevator that opens the galleries to everyone, regardless of physical limitations. A lift was installed in 2019 to bring people to the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium, however this addition will create new visiting experiences through the balcony galleries. The Science Annex also creates space for new, interactive exhibits. This space is dedicated to Fred Mold, the director of the museum from 1948-75, who established a Hall of Science that is fondly remembered to this day.
The project is also about community and jobs. “It is estimated that the construction and increased tourism will add 70 new jobs to St. Johnsbury over the coming five years,” Kane said. With increased space for education, the museum has entered into a partnership with the Community College of Vermont that creates an integrated learning hub. CCV will continue to operate in-person and online courses in this new location starting in 2022.
“We are close, but not quite there,” says Kane. “Contributions are still needed to make the Fred Mold Hall of Science possible and to fill it with hands-on exhibits that ignite a passion for learning.” The project has been affected, he added, by changing construction costs due to the pandemic. “We’re so close but not in the clear, and every contribution brings this vision closer to reality.”
