After a nearly month-long hiatus, the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium will reopen to visitors on Saturday, Jan. 29, and feature several new installations, including the “Conte Corner.”
Conte Corner is an interpretive and hands-on exhibit highlighting the mission and unique ecosystem of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
The exhibit was set up on the main floor in the museum’s Exploration Station along with many of the museum’s other hands-on exhibits.
Fairbanks Museum and Silvio O. Conte NFWR have been looking for ways to cooperate in a mutually beneficial way and this is the first realization of that budding relationship, said Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane.
“We’ve been basically saying we are going to cooperate and look for good things to do together since our missions complement each other so much,” said Kane. “This exhibit here is the first real tangible thing to come out of the partnership.”
Steve Agius, Wildlife Refuge Manager at the Nulhegan Basin of the Silvio O. Conte NFWR, said the partnership is a natural fit for Silvio O. Conte NFWR, which was established to conserve, protect, and enhance the ecosystem of the Connecticut River watershed. The largest landholding of the Silvio O. Conte NFWR is the Nulhegan Basin in Island Pond. The refuge totals nearly 40,000 acres in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
“This provides little vignettes about conservation within the Connecticut River watershed,” said Agius, who mentioned recent efforts to advance a multi-year study of the best way to help restore diversity to some areas of the watershed and understand the effects of climate change on the region.
The panels offer information on both the refuge as well as the plants and animals of the watershed, with a focus on some features that are unique to the north country.
“This is just a chance to showcase some of the species that people here in the north county might not associate with the watershed, such as the Jessup’s milk-vetch which is only found in the region and lives in the very specific and limited environment of ice scoured rock outcroppings along the Connecticut River, such as Saddle Island.
“[We are] just trying to help people understand their connectedness to the natural world,” said Agius. “That’s what the museum has been doing, and doing a great job, for a long time. So this helps to bring a broader representation to what the museum is doing.”
Kane said the exhibit would be a part of the museum’s Exploration Station for the foreseeable future. It is one of several updates the museum’s staff has been making this month, including a new exhibit coming to the rotating gallery, three new alcoves in the balcony and an exhibit on mass timber that will be installed soon. The mass timber exhibit will tie in with the museum’s intended construction of its Science Annex, which will feature mass timber construction.
Agius said he hopes and imagines there are future partnerships with the museum, especially with the museum’s STEM lab and a focus on ecology.
“I think there are opportunities for bringing students out into the field,” said Agius, once COVID concerns are resolved.
“It’s a great partnership and we’re very pleased to have this tangible piece of the refuge in the museum,” said Kane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.