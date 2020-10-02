Attractions across the state, including several in the Northeast Kingdom, will benefit from a digital marketing pilot to entice people to visit by offering prizes and games. The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, and Great Vermont Corn Maze are members of Vermont Attractions Association (VAA). All VAA members are included in statewide promotions that highlight destinations and encourage tourism.

The Vermont Attractions Association (VAA) has been awarded a Restart Vermont Regional Marketing and Stimulus Grant to encourage visitation and spending at Vermont attractions. The grant money will be used to launch a virtual passport program that complements the Association’s Official Road Map and Guide to Vermont Attractions.

