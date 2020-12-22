The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is one step closer to building the first major expansion on the historic building dedicated to natural sciences.

The Museum Trustees voted earlier this month to move forward with the nearly $2.5 million addition that will create a 6,000 square foot, 3-story Science Annex on the rear of the museum. If all goes according to plan, the new space that will house hands-on exhibits for astronomy and meteorology will be open to the public before the Earth completes one full orbit around the sun.

