What was old is new again at the Fairbanks Museum.
The natural science museum is in the final stages of preparing to reopen on July 1 after a 3-month shutdown forced by the pandemic and things will look and feel a bit different from recent seasons.
Fairbanks Museum Executive Director Adam Kane said the museum is looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Main Street institution.
“In some ways it’s a relief because that’s what we are here to do,” said Kane. “At the same time, as a place that is premised on bringing people together, it’s a challenging business model.”
Frequent Fairbanks visitors will encounter a new protocol for accessing the museum, including an entrance through the classroom where hand washing stations will be installed, capacity restrictions within the main building and a requirement for everyone to wear masks.
“It’s an overlay of a whole new system that we’ve never used before so that comes with a little bit of trepidation,” said Kane.
To start, the museum will only be open 5 days a week, Wednesday-Sunday.
Under current guidelines the museum will only be able to accommodate 75 visitors at a time. As such, 50 tickets will be available online for 3 2-hour blocks that people can book in advance and another 25 tickets will be available for walk-ins to cater to the local crowd.
Kane said figuring out the system to meet the expectations for locals was one of many challenges the museum has had to contend with.
“There’s a cultural expectation – that we love and that’s built in to what we do – that you can just pop in,” said Kane.
While the 75 person capacity might be adequate to accommodate a quiet day at the museum, in the past on busy summer days the museum could easily have had over 200 people at any given point.
Besides adapting how they will welcome people to the museum, it has also had to change what can be on display, including closing many of the hand-on exhibits at the Soucy Family Exploration Station and not re-installing the Build-It Lab for the summer. State guidelines and sanitizing considerations have forced the museum’s hand on these types of displays.
“It’s an interesting twist on the Fairbanks Museum because we have pushed to do hands-on things,” said Kane. “A look but don’t touch museum has never seemed like such a great idea as it does now, in some ways it plays to our strong suit.”
Even more significantly, the museum has to close the planetarium because of social distancing requirements.
“That space just doesn’t work, unfortunately,” said Kane. “I don’t know when we are going to get back to planetarium shows in the planetarium.”
Kane said that development was especially regrettable because the museum team had spent its winter break updating the planetarium to tilt the dome, add seats and improve the overall experience for planetarium patrons.
“We were primed to have a great season,” said Kane of the planetarium.
Instead the museum has conceived a way to give outdoor astronomy presentations on a big screen TV on the front porch of museum’s administrative building.
“It’s a work around to try and do what we do that is outdoors and safe for the public,” said Kane.
The outdoor astronomy lessons is just one part of a larger push to take advantage of the outdoor space behind the museum.
Fairbanks aficionados will be surprised to see some of the changes in the backyard. The museum is completing a construction project in the yard that was two years in the making to bury the utility lines, redesign handicapped parking spaces and other changes. Part of the project required several trees to be removed so the yard now seems significantly larger and more open.
Other installations that are going in to the yard are a children’s nature center that will feature classes and activities, a new pre-school playground, and an exhibit that will feature and explain the weather station equipment.
The butterfly house will return for the summer, and there will be an observation beehive in the yard as well.
While the museum is nearly ready to welcome guests back inside much work remains. The museum has provided science curriculum and been a field trip destination for countless schools over the years. Kane said many questions remain about how they will deliver those services in the upcoming school year.
“There is a lot of work ahead of us to figure out how to adapt that system,” he said.
The loss of field trips from end of the school year, as well as lost admissions, planetarium ticket and store sales has also put a financial crunch on the museum.
The museum received a PPP loan “which was a life saver” and generated about $50,000 in donations during the shutdown, noted Kane, but the uncertainty of future revenues is hard to plan around.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried,” he said. As a result of both financial and health considerations, some of the museum’s senior and administrative staff will have shifted responsibilities, including working the front door, which Kane will do two days a week. Many of the volunteers and staff who previously welcomed guests were elderly, he said, and the potential exposure to the public was an issue.
In the end, the museum is eager for the re-opening and to get back to opening the public’s eyes to the treasurers within, while adapting to whatever guidelines may be issued by state and health officials.
“We’ve been here for 130 years, two World Wars, a previous pandemic, we’ve figured it out every time,” said Kane. “But does the Fairbanks Museum look different 6 months from now, it’s completely possible.”
