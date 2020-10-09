ST. JOHNSBURY — The Fairbanks Museum will use $80,000 recently received in Vermont Housing & Conservation Board (VHCB) funds to restore exterior features of the building.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and located within St. Johnsbury’s historic district, the mission of the museum is to “inspire wonder, curiosity and responsibility for the natural world.” Approximately 30,000 visitors annually and 12,000 students enjoy the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium, the STEM Lab, and the Butterfly House.

