Beau Harris, Director of Collections at Fairbanks Museum, places a beaver fur top hat as part of new exhibit showcasing the museum's recent receipt of a set of "Diderot's Encyclopedia," a rare set of leatherbound encyclopedias from the 18th century. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Fairbanks Museum is filled with countless rare and fascinating items highlighting its collection of natural science specimens and artifacts from around the world and now the museum has added another rare treasure.
Visitors returning to the museum after its winter hiatus will have a chance to see a collection of Diderot’s Encyclopedias that was recently donated. Denis Diderot was an 18th-century philosopher, writer and intellectual who served as editor of the Encyclopédie, a 35-volume set of books published between 1751 and 1780 that defined the Age of Enlightenment and represented the most ambitious intellectual project undertaken in Europe. The Encyclopédie comprises 18,000 pages of text and 20,000,000 words, 71,818 articles, and 3,129 illustrations covering myriad topics from natural history, geography, politics, social history, industry, philosophy and more.
The museum received 33 volumes of the set, which consist of 21 volumes of text, 12 volumes of images and plates, and two index volumes, from Christine Hadsel, a former museum trustee from Burlington. The volumes were part of her family’s collection, originally purchased by her father Fred Latimer Hadsel while in Europe just after World War II.
Hadsel was interested in the collection being on display and not tucked away in a rare books collection, said Adam Kane, Executive Director of Fairbanks Museum. To that end, the museum created an exhibit in their balcony that displays the collection and examples from its articles and images describing specimens in its collections. The museum is featuring installations on beavers, silk manufacturing, crabs, and features, with specimens the museum had in its collection and scanned images from the encyclopedias.
The exhibit also has one of the volumes opened up to the appropriate article to match with the museum’s artifacts. Harris said the museum will rotate which volume is open and on display to showcase other specimens and to protect the texts themselves, which can degrade over time with exposure to light.
Kane noted how rare it was to have so many of the volumes in a single collection.
The museum will re-open on Saturday, Jan. 28, after its traditional month-long shutdown for maintenance and work on the exhibits. Frequent visitors will also see that the museum has reconfigured the Exploration Station on the first floor to allow museum educators to have additional classroom space, since they have been partly displaced with the Science Annex construction.
Kane said the Annex and related projects within and on the historic building are progressing, albeit somewhat delayed.
The foundation for the new annex has been poured and work is continuing in the museum’s basement, which will be the future home of Community College of Vermont’s St. Johnsbury location.
Kane expects the special timbers that will be the framing for the annex to arrive in late February, at which point the new addition should begin to take shape rather quickly. The expectation is the grand opening of the new annex will be sometime next fall.
