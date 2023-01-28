Fairbanks Museum is filled with countless rare and fascinating items highlighting its collection of natural science specimens and artifacts from around the world and now the museum has added another rare treasure.

Visitors returning to the museum after its winter hiatus will have a chance to see a collection of Diderot’s Encyclopedias that was recently donated. Denis Diderot was an 18th-century philosopher, writer and intellectual who served as editor of the Encyclopédie, a 35-volume set of books published between 1751 and 1780 that defined the Age of Enlightenment and represented the most ambitious intellectual project undertaken in Europe. The Encyclopédie comprises 18,000 pages of text and 20,000,000 words, 71,818 articles, and 3,129 illustrations covering myriad topics from natural history, geography, politics, social history, industry, philosophy and more.

