There’s been a flurry of activity at Fairbanks Museum as a variety of crews have been advancing work for the Science Annex and tackling restoration and maintenance items at the historic building this summer.

The 130-year-old museum held its ceremonial groundbreaking for the Tang Science Annex the first week of May and construction began in late June. Since then, the south end of the basement has been cleared out, gutted and excavated, with a new sewer trench dug through the remaining gravel floor. The entire space will be finished to become the future home of the Community College of Vermont’s location in St. Johnsbury, housing a classroom, offices, student lounge/flex space, and more in about 2,500 square feet of space, some of which will be on the ground level of the new annex as well.

