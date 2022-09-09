There’s been a flurry of activity at Fairbanks Museum as a variety of crews have been advancing work for the Science Annex and tackling restoration and maintenance items at the historic building this summer.
The 130-year-old museum held its ceremonial groundbreaking for the Tang Science Annex the first week of May and construction began in late June. Since then, the south end of the basement has been cleared out, gutted and excavated, with a new sewer trench dug through the remaining gravel floor. The entire space will be finished to become the future home of the Community College of Vermont’s location in St. Johnsbury, housing a classroom, offices, student lounge/flex space, and more in about 2,500 square feet of space, some of which will be on the ground level of the new annex as well.
On the outside, the exterior stone on the east side of the museum where the new annex will be constructed has been cleaned and repointed, revealing the museum’s original reddish hue. Excavation for the bottom floor of the annex addition has begun as well.
Despite the progress, all has not gone completely to plan. Fairbanks Museum Executive Director said the project is about a month behind schedule because of some unexpected discoveries with the museum’s original foundation.
“One of the reasons we are not as far along as we wanted to be at this point is we found with this foundation it’s rougher than we thought it was going to be,” said Kane. The issue is with the lowest part of the foundation, which they found was a dry-laid stone wall with just a veneer of mortar on the inside and outside. The initial thought was that the foundation would have been fully set with mortar. As a result of this development, the plan is to patch the veneer and then inject grout into the spaces between the stones to bind it all together. Kane said the grout injection is expected later this month.
This setback has delayed the next steps in the construction process, putting the project in a bit of a race against winter, said Kane. Getting the foundation poured and the building shell built before the coldest part of winter sets in is critical. Kane said it’s too soon to know what the current delays may have on the project end date and grand opening.
“The Fairbanks Museum has been here for 130 years and we’ve been working on this for four years, so if we open a month late, in the grand scheme of things, that’s really not going to be a significant thing,” said Kane.
He noted the extra work has not delivered too big of a hit to the project’s budget.
One thing the foundation work will help with is the museum’s perennial moisture and water problems in the basement.
The museum’s basement - now not surprisingly since we found out the foundation was not mortared - has been wet forever … particularly in spring,” said Kane. Part of the project will be to fix the issues by repairing the foundation mortar, applying spray foam and a waterproof coat, then putting in gravel and a perimeter drain around the entire building.
“Since the first time the building was built, the basement will be dry,” he said.
While things have been busy in the construction zone, the museum has been busy with patrons as well. Kane said 2022 is on pace for its best year ever. While this July visitor count was a little below the pent-up demand seen in July 2021, August is well up for visitors compared to last year and the museum is eyeing record sales on the year, with increases at the museum store, planetarium show tickets and admissions overall.
The museum is also busy with expanded operations with their educators visiting more local schools than ever before. Expanded operations of sending museum staff out to schools were a consequence of the pandemic but are now a service that Kane envisions continuing.
Next month the museum will host an event with the architects who designed the annex. Titled “Art and Architecture: Designing the Tang Science Annex” the lecture will be held on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. and include a tour of the construction site and a behind-the-scenes presentation with the team from Vermont Integrated Architecture.
The event will be an opportunity to learn about the underlying design, vision, and challenges of constructing Vermont’s demonstration mass timber building.
The museum will close in January, as it typically does, allowing a significant portion of the interior construction from the annex that will impact the museum’s original space to be completed, as well as for the museum’s typical cleaning and exhibit work.
