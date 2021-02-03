Fairbanks Museum Streaming Perseverance Mars Landing On Feb. 18

FILE - This Dec. 6, 2018 image made available by NASA shows the InSight lander. The scene was assembled from 11 photos taken using its robotic arm. On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, NASA declared the craft dead after failing to burrow deep into the red planet to take its temperature. (NASA via AP)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A cold, lonely, nearly eight-month-long trip through space is scheduled to end Feb. 18, when a robot named Perseverance is going to land on Mars!

Join the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium from home or school, as the museum shows the livestream from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Science Educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio will be the guide as we watch the news and data from Perseverance beam in from Mars.

“Will we get to see NASA engineers jump for joy, as we have with past successful landings, or will Perseverance suffer a tragic ending with a crash or malfunction? Landing robots on Mars is hard!” Farlice-Rubio exclaimed. “If everything works just right, this robot will give humanity a chance to see if there ever was any life on Mars! Its cratered landing site was once a lake, with a flowing river nearby: now it’s all frozen and dry. Did Martian life live there in the past? Finding the answer to that question is one of Perseverance’s missions!”

This incredible automaton will also be testing an oxygen generator that could be used to help future human missions to the “Red Planet.” Perseverance, about the size of a small car, has six wheels, a long arm, high-stepping legs, multiple cameras, and a complete chemistry lab on board.

“It also has a sidekick: a helicopter drone named Ingenuity,” Farlice-Rubio noted. “If Ingenuity can take-off, it will be the first-ever aircraft to fly in the air of another world!” Bobby will try his best to explain all of the details of the mission, the history of Mars exploration, “and, most importantly, to answer your questions as we watch history being made, together!” he said.

