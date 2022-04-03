Fairbanks Museum To Host Night Owl Launch Watch

Fairbanks Night Owl is a monthly conversation about astronomy and space exploration with experts from the Fairbanks Museum and special guests. On April 7 at 7:00 PM, Night Owl Club will host Mark Breen, director of the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium at the Fairbanks Museum to introduce what’s happening in the night sky this month. Planetarium presenter Christian Bradley Hubbs will focus on space exploration and launch updates. Night Owl Club is free and open to everyone. Join on Facebook live or find the link on fairbanksmuseum.org.
Launch of Axiom-1 Commercial Astronaut Mission
On April 6, the Axiom 1 commercial astronaut mission will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS in the first of a series of Axiom missions leading up to their future extension of the ISS with new commercial modules. Currently there has only been one commercial module attached to the Station, that is the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) which was launched in the trunk of a Cargo Dragon in 2016, and now serves as an extra storage room for materials on the station.
Axiom plans to build the new “Axiom Orbital Segment” of the ISS, consisting of three modules, beginning in 2024 and completing by 2028. Both commercial and government astronaut crews, primarily on Crew Dragon spacecraft, will be able to dock to these modules, which will include living areas with food preparation and exercise equipment, and science laboratory and experiment areas for the future crews to work. The segment will also have its own solar panels and radiators, as well as a new cupola window. While attached to the ISS these extra facilities will function as redundant and complimentary to the existing modules from the US, EU, Russia, and Japan. Then, around 2030 when the ISS is about the be decommissioned, the Axiom segment will separate and become its own self-sufficient station, where crews will continue to live and work, while NASA shifts focus to its Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway station at the Moon, which will be operational by then, to support the Artemis Program.
The international crew on this mission will be former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría (Spain), mission commander on his fifth spaceflight, and three private Axiom astronauts; mission pilot Larry Connor (USA), Mark Pathy (Canada), and Eytan Stibbe (Israel), each their first spaceflight. The crew will remain on station for about 10 days conducting experiments and doing preparation work for future Axiom missions to the station, before returning to Earth and splashing down off the coast of Florida.
— Christian Bradley Hubbs
