ST. JOHNSBURY — The Fairbanks Museum campus is getting a makeover to create space for more outdoor displays and events, with support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to complete this enhancement.
The Museum will be ready to greet the public on July 1 with refreshed exhibits, new programs, and safety protocols in place. Hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the summer. New safety measures are in place to keep all guests and staff healthy.
Tickets can be purchased tickets online for the time and day of visit.
The Fairbanks Museum is building a better experience. An outdoor exhibit and event space is being created that extends your visit to include a new Eye on the Sky Weather/Climate installation, the Shippee Family Eye Care Butterfly House, Honeybee Hive, native pollinator gardens, and outdoor astronomy explorations.
With funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the Museum is opening space to delight and inspire visitors while also making the electrical grid more disaster resilient. Here’s what’s been happening:
• The overhead powerlines in the Museum’s backyard have been buried, and the topsoil has been mulched and seeded.
• A new ADA compliant parking lot has been finished.
• A new Eye on the Sky Weather/Climate interpretation station surrounding weather instruments is in the works.
• A new mini-playground for preschoolers is in place along the north side of the building.
More upgrades will happen this summer including installation of a solar parking canopy and electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot and Tesla batteries in each of the four buildings.
For more information, go to https://www.fairbanksmuseum.org. Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is located at 1302 Main St. in St. Johnsbury.
