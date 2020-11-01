Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
With the Bubbling Cauldron awaiting at left, a line forms for Saturday afternoon's Halloween Tricks and Treats at Fairbanks Museum's Delia Griffin Playground. A pumpkin hunt and mad science demonstrations were among the activites.
With the Bubbling Cauldron awaiting at left, a line forms for Saturday afternoon's Halloween Tricks and Treats at Fairbanks Museum's Delia Griffin Playground. A pumpkin hunt and mad science demonstrations were among the activites.
Darth Vader makes an appearance in the person of Jesse Cozens and family. Shortly after, Darth picked up some candy that came beaming down that chute from Fairbanks volunteer Jenna Schlener, left.
Mad scientist Bobby Farlice-Rubio powers up his air gun, as the little one and friend brace up at Saturday's Tricks and Treats at Fairbanks Museum.
In his vintage Baby Bop costume, Walter Millard hits the candy jackpot at the Spooky Critters stop during Saturday's Tricks and Treats walk at Fairbanks Museum.
Wearing his goggles, mad scientist Bobby Farlice-Rubio concocts a Halloween brew with steam coming out of it as onlookers keep a safe distance. Farlice-Rubio is Science Educator at Fairbanks Museum.
Kayden, left, and his brother Keirnan kept Halloween Tricks and Treaters on their toes at Saturday's Tricks and Treats at Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A bubbling cauldron, spooky critters and a mad scientist turned the Delia Griffin Playground into a spooky wonderland at Saturday’s Halloween Tricks and Treats at Fairbanks Museum.
Visitors sent giant bubbles into the air at Bubbling Cauldron, while kids and kids at heart also made stops at Spooky Critters, staffed by Fairbanks volunteer Jenna Schlener, and Mad Scientist, who was museum science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.