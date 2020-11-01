ST. JOHNSBURY — A bubbling cauldron, spooky critters and a mad scientist turned the Delia Griffin Playground into a spooky wonderland at Saturday’s Halloween Tricks and Treats at Fairbanks Museum.

Visitors sent giant bubbles into the air at Bubbling Cauldron, while kids and kids at heart also made stops at Spooky Critters, staffed by Fairbanks volunteer Jenna Schlener, and Mad Scientist, who was museum science educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio.

